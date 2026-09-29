John Mayer Announces Las Vegas Sphere Residency for Spring 2027

Grammy-winning artist John Mayer has announced a six-show residency at Las Vegas’s Sphere for April 2027, featuring solo performances, a full band, and the reunion of the John Mayer Trio. Tickets starting at $129 go on general sale October 9, 2027 via Ticketmaster, supporting charitable causes like the Heart & Armor Foundation.

The Bottom Line Dates & Venue: Six exclusive shows scheduled at the Sphere in Las Vegas on April 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, and 18, 2027.

Six exclusive shows scheduled at the Sphere in Las Vegas on April 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, and 18, 2027. Format Variety: Performances will feature Mayer solo, with his full band, and alongside the John Mayer Trio (Steve Jordan and Pino Palladino).

Performances will feature Mayer solo, with his full band, and alongside the John Mayer Trio (Steve Jordan and Pino Palladino). Ticketing & Charity: General public sales begin Friday, October 9, 1 p.m.

Mayer Returns to the Sphere With a Trifold Musical Format

Having previously served as artistic director and performer for Dead & Company’s massive residencies in 2024 and 2025, Mayer is staking his own claim on the venue’s next-generation technologies.

Mayer is not sticking to just one configuration. The upcoming engagement promises a rare “triple bill” format across its six dates. Fans will witness Mayer performing entirely solo, stepping out with his full touring band, and reuniting the John Mayer Trio. Drummer Steve Jordan and bassist Pino Palladino will join him for the trio segments, marking their first live performances together since their 2023 appearances at Love Rocks NYC and the Crossroads Guitar Festival.

Buzz Report: John Mayer residency at Vegas Sphere

Immersive Tech for Philanthropic Impact

While the architectural marvel of the Sphere relies on the world’s highest-resolution LED display and immersive spatial sound systems to create a sensory-heavy environment, Mayer is grounding the spectacle in substantial charitable giving. Ticketing structures are deliberately tied to his philanthropic footprint. A portion of ticket proceeds will directly benefit his nonprofit, the Heart & Armor Foundation, which centers its mission on veterans’ health.

An additional $1 from every ticket sold is earmarked for his Back To You Fund. This organization funnels monetary support into a wide array of charitable efforts, explicitly prioritizing programs designed for at-risk youth and individuals experiencing homelessness across various communities.

John Mayer announces Sphere Las Vegas shows for 2027

Ticketing Schedules, Presales, and Vibee Packages

Securing a seat inside the architectural landmark requires dealing with a staggered release schedule this fall. General public ticket sales open on Friday, October 9, at 1 p.m. ET through Ticketmaster. However, dedicated fans have multiple avenues to secure early access ahead of the October rush.

John Mayer Sphere Residency Ticket Release Timeline Sales Event Date & Time (ET) Access Details VIP & Vibee Packages September 30 Includes concert tickets and stays at The Venetian Hotel via Ticketmaster and Vibee. Artist Presale October 7, 1 p.m. ET Requires registration at johnmayer.com. SiriusXM Presale October 8 Special access reserved for platform subscribers. General Public Sale October 9, 1 p.m. ET Open to all buyers via Ticketmaster; ticket prices start at $129.

For those looking to turn the concert into a full weekend getaway, travel-package company Vibee is offering curated hotel-and-concert bundles. These packages feature accommodations situated right next door at the Venetian Hotel, streamlining the Las Vegas logistics for traveling fans.

Photo: variety.com

What This Means for the Future of Las Vegas Residencies

Mayer’s upcoming spring engagement highlights a maturing era for venue-specific residencies. Artists are no longer simply dropping into Las Vegas to replicate standard arena tours; they are leaning into custom-built visual and acoustic environments. Given Mayer’s history of shaping the acclaimed visual language of the Dead & Company residencies, expectations are exceptionally high for how he will translate his solo catalog and trio blues-rock into a 360-degree spectacle.

If historical ticket trends at the venue hold true, the initial run could easily see extensions added as ticket blocks vanish.