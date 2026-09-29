Tata Communications Head Vivek Kar Warns Enterprises of Cloud Communications Complexity

As enterprises migrate to cloud communications platforms, organizations frequently discover that operational challenges emerge long before services are live. Deploying unified communications requires early-stage governance, strict regulatory compliance, and meticulous number porting strategies to prevent security vulnerabilities and fragmented infrastructure.

The Regulatory Realities of Enterprise Voice Infrastructure

Voice infrastructure operates under an entirely different set of rules compared to standard enterprise software-as-a-service deployments. Because telecommunications are bound by rigid regional laws, migrating a voice environment to the cloud demands granular oversight of local carrier frameworks.

Financial transactions, automated telemarketing, and banking communications require specialized number types, strict cryptographic controls, and compliance measures that vary drastically by jurisdiction. Enterprises rolling out global unified communications without mapping these requirements face severe legal and operational friction.

Vivek Kar, Head of Employee Interaction Suite at Tata Communications, highlights the core challenge facing modern IT architects:

“It depends on the use case. There are banking regulations, telemarketing regulations and requirements around the types of numbers that can be used for telemarketing calls, transactional calls or financial calls.”

Ignoring these parameters during the initial procurement phase transforms a routine software migration into a multi-jurisdictional compliance nightmare. Organizations must audit their intended use cases before selecting a cloud communications vendor.

Number Porting Complexities and Carrier Dependencies

Centralized IT procurement teams often treat number porting as a simple administrative checkbox. In practice, moving established enterprise number ranges to a cloud platform requires dealing with a complex set of regional carrier rules and architectural constraints.

Kar notes that porting regulations are far from uniform across international markets. In certain territories, direct porting is legally restricted. Large corporate campuses often rely on number series allocated directly to a specific building or physical site rather than an enterprise-wide pool.

These hardware and routing dependencies cannot be easily dismantled by selecting a new cloud vendor. Enterprises must inventory their existing carrier contracts, local operator arrangements, and physical site dependencies before executing a migration roadmap.

Mitigating International Revenue Share Fraud and Security Risks

Voice security extends far beyond standard end-to-end encryption protocols. Without proactive oversight, cloud voice deployments expose organizations to severe financial risks, including International Revenue Share Fraud (IRSF), artificial traffic inflation, and toll fraud.

Bad actors constantly probe enterprise telephony systems for misconfigured extensions or unmonitored international gateways. If governance is treated as a final-stage afterthought rather than a core architectural pillar, security teams lack the visibility needed to detect anomalous call volumes before unauthorized usage racks up massive financial liabilities.

Deploying automated monitoring capabilities, defining strict escalation procedures, and vetting a partner’s fraud protection controls must occur prior to launching services at scale.

The Operational Imperative of Unified Governance

Modern enterprise communications rarely consist of a single platform. Instead, IT departments manage a complex matrix of cloud voice, traditional telephony, UCaaS architectures, and specialist meeting-room hardware.

When multiple teams—including IT, network engineering, security, and procurement—operate without a centralized governance framework, accountability quickly fragments. Establishing clear visibility and consistent policies across every local node ensures that cloud voice delivers the flexibility and resilience organizations expect without introducing hidden operational vulnerabilities.