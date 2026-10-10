Chinese Woman Buys 196 Parking Spaces And Doubles Rent

A bulk purchase of 196 parking spaces in a Changsha residential complex sparked a legal battle when a buyer surnamed Wu doubled rental rates and raised resale prices. Despite residents filing a joint lawsuit over parking access, a local court ruled in February 2024 that the transaction was fully lawful.

Real estate investments occasionally hinge on timing, but few transactions spark the kind of neighborhood revolt seen in a residential complex in Changsha, Hunan province. Back in 2018, when the housing project finished construction and went on the market, it struggled to attract buyers. The surrounding area lacked basic infrastructure, including basic public transport and shops, so most residents passed on purchasing the parking spots. Prospective buyers remained hesitant, and demand for both apartments and parking spaces stayed exceptionally low, as Hunan TV reported.

While others walked away, a woman identified as Ms. Wu saw potential. Reviewing local government development plans, she anticipated that infrastructure would eventually expand and property values would rise. The property developer, facing severe financial constraints and an abundance of unsold inventory, agreed to a massive bulk sale.

Rents Double and Parking Locks Appear in Changsha

As Ms. Wu predicted, the neighborhood gradually evolved. Development around the complex later picked up as Wu had expected, and apartments began selling one after another. To protect her investment against unauthorized use, she installed parking locks on the spaces she owned, as detailed by The Economic Times.

She then began leasing out individual spots for 500 yuan (approximately Rs 7,224) per month, effectively doubling the original rental rate set by the developer in 2018. When residents asked her to lower the monthly fee to 300 yuan (approximately Rs 4,334), she declined.

Residents File a Lawsuit Over Parking Monopoly Concerns

Outraged residents argued that parking infrastructure is essential to everyday living conditions and should not be monopolized by an individual seeking resale profits. They argued that because parking spaces are infrastructure serving the daily lives of residents in the complex, one individual should not be allowed to buy them in bulk for profit.

Photo: 아시아경제

An undisclosed number of residents then banded together to file a joint lawsuit against Ms. Wu. They asked the court to annul her purchase contract with the developer, arguing that her bulk acquisition created an unfair shortage and left everyday residents struggling to find a place to park their vehicles, as reported by Asia Business Daily.

Changsha Court Rules in Favor of the Investor

In February 2024, a local court in Changsha ruled entirely in Ms. Wu’s favor. The judicial body emphasized that when the developer originally offered the parking spaces for sale, all residents had an equal opportunity to purchase them but chose to pass on the risk. The court observed that the residents had chosen not to buy the spaces at the time. In contrast, Ms. Wu had secured the necessary funds, made the investment, and assumed the associated market risks during a period of high uncertainty.

Photo: NDTV Profit

The developer did ask other residents if they wanted to buy, but they chose not to. Online commentator, via Thestar

The court concluded that the transaction was entirely lawful, noting that no existing law restricts the number of parking spaces a single individual is permitted to own. While the legal battle concluded in early 2024, the case resurfaced online in late September, instantly dividing social media users between those praising her financial acumen and critics calling the arrangement unfair to the local community, as documented by NewsBytes.