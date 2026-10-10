Home » Technology » Claude vs ChatGPT Value: Why Claude Gives You 5x More Usage

In an analysis published on LinkedIn, tech commentator Ruben Hassid argues that users should stop comparing the raw intelligence of ChatGPT and Claude subscriptions because Anthropic delivers roughly five times more functional usage per dollar.

The $100 Subscription Value Discrepancy

Hassid evaluates the financial efficiency of both AI labs by calculating the economic output generated from a standard $100 subscription tier. According to the LinkedIn post, OpenAI’s $100 plan yields approximately $1,055 worth of completed work tasks. By contrast, Anthropic’s $100 plan generates an estimated $5,725 worth of output.

This discrepancy exists because users do not pay per individual task execution. Instead, subscriptions operate on a flat monthly fee where each laboratory determines how many tokens that payment purchases. Anthropic allocates a significantly higher token volume for the same price point.

Four Prompt Engineering Rules to Preserve Claude Tokens

Hassid outlines specific rules designed to maximize token efficiency and prevent rapid consumption of usage limits on the platform.

Control Effort Levels: Users should select “Medium” effort for most tasks, reserve “Low” for grammar checks and translations, and apply “High” exclusively for complex, ambitious one-shot prompts. The guide advises never using maximum or extra effort settings.

Users should select “Medium” effort for most tasks, reserve “Low” for grammar checks and translations, and apply “High” exclusively for complex, ambitious one-shot prompts. The guide advises never using maximum or extra effort settings. Maintain Model Consistency: Switching models mid-conversation forces the newly selected model to re-read the entire chat history at full token price due to separate caching architectures. Users must stick to one model per thread.

Switching models mid-conversation forces the newly selected model to re-read the entire chat history at full token price due to separate caching architectures. Users must stick to one model per thread. Plan Before File Generation: Chats should not begin with direct demands like generating a multi-slide deck. Users must outline the structure and agree on text content first, then issue a final generation prompt.

Chats should not begin with direct demands like generating a multi-slide deck. Users must outline the structure and agree on text content first, then issue a final generation prompt. Consolidate Prompt Requests: Submitting multiple sequential prompts results in multiple full re-reads of the context window. Combining multiple tasks into a single prompt ensures the system processes the context only once.

Implications for Daily AI Workflows

The core argument rests on operational efficiency rather than raw cognitive capability between rival LLMs. Because Anthropic structures its token allocations more generously under the flat-rate pricing model, developers and knowledge workers can execute significantly larger workloads before hitting account thresholds. Hassid notes that these conclusions derive from extensive hands-on testing rather than sponsored platform promotions, identifying Claude as the more cost-effective and faster alternative for current enterprise and individual workflows.