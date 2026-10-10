Kanji Tsuda Stars in Takayuki Kayano's Genre-Bending Film The Busiest Actor on Earth

Kanji Tsuda Stars in Takayuki Kayano’s Genre-Bending Film The Busiest Actor on Earth

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Kanji Tsuda stars as a version of himself in The Busiest Actor On Earth, a 114-minute Japanese feature directed by Takayuki Kayano that chronicles a frantic, unbroken schedule of endless television shoots, erratic workshops, and physical exhaustion.

The Bottom Line

  • Kanji Tsuda plays a lead role navigating an escalating schedule without a single day off.
  • Director Takayuki Kayano and producer-actor Yumiko Nakamura presented the film at its screening in Vienna.

A Relentless Schedule on Screen

In The Busiest Actor On Earth, Kanji Tsuda portrays one of Japan’s most sought-after character actors living inside a relentless professional loop. The narrative opens with an uninterrupted long take that ushers Tsuda directly from a television series set into a press interview without a single breath of downtime. As the days stretch forward, reality begins to warp around him. A legendary veteran director dangles the promise of a leading film role that never quite materializes, leaving Tsuda trapped between dubious acting workshops and exhausting Q&A sessions.

Shifting Genres as Identity Fades

As the runtime progresses, the project deliberately fractures its own tone. The production transforms from a comedy into a crime thriller and ultimately outright horror. The boundaries between the actual performer, Kanji Tsuda, and the characters he embodies dissolve completely. The relentless pressure culminates in a physical collapse, making it impossible to separate the man from his grueling vocation.

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Festival Presentation and Cast Details

Director Takayuki Kayano and producer-actor Yumiko Nakamura traveled to Vienna to present the film, participating in a post-screening Q&A with audiences. The extensive supporting cast features Yuri Hirasawa, Ryū Ichinose, Motoki Kobayashi, Ryō Shinoda, Yumiko Nakamura, Noboru Iguchi, Ren Komai, and Tetsu Watanabe.

Production Detail Information
Title The Busiest Actor On Earth
Director Takayuki Kayano
Lead Actor Kanji Tsuda
Runtime 114 minutes
Country of Origin Japan

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Marina Collins - Entertainment Editor

Senior Editor, Entertainment Marina is a celebrated pop culture columnist and recipient of multiple media awards. She curates engaging stories about film, music, television, and celebrity news, always with a fresh and authoritative voice.

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