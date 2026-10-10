Kanji Tsuda Stars in Takayuki Kayano’s Genre-Bending Film The Busiest Actor on Earth

Kanji Tsuda stars as a version of himself in The Busiest Actor On Earth, a 114-minute Japanese feature directed by Takayuki Kayano that chronicles a frantic, unbroken schedule of endless television shoots, erratic workshops, and physical exhaustion.

The Bottom Line

Kanji Tsuda plays a lead role navigating an escalating schedule without a single day off.

Director Takayuki Kayano and producer-actor Yumiko Nakamura presented the film at its screening in Vienna.

A Relentless Schedule on Screen

In The Busiest Actor On Earth, Kanji Tsuda portrays one of Japan’s most sought-after character actors living inside a relentless professional loop. The narrative opens with an uninterrupted long take that ushers Tsuda directly from a television series set into a press interview without a single breath of downtime. As the days stretch forward, reality begins to warp around him. A legendary veteran director dangles the promise of a leading film role that never quite materializes, leaving Tsuda trapped between dubious acting workshops and exhausting Q&A sessions.

Shifting Genres as Identity Fades

As the runtime progresses, the project deliberately fractures its own tone. The production transforms from a comedy into a crime thriller and ultimately outright horror. The boundaries between the actual performer, Kanji Tsuda, and the characters he embodies dissolve completely. The relentless pressure culminates in a physical collapse, making it impossible to separate the man from his grueling vocation.

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Festival Presentation and Cast Details

Director Takayuki Kayano and producer-actor Yumiko Nakamura traveled to Vienna to present the film, participating in a post-screening Q&A with audiences. The extensive supporting cast features Yuri Hirasawa, Ryū Ichinose, Motoki Kobayashi, Ryō Shinoda, Yumiko Nakamura, Noboru Iguchi, Ren Komai, and Tetsu Watanabe.