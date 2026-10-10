Physical preorders for Nintendo’s upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake are currently available at Amazon and Walmart for $59.88, down from the standard retail price of $69.99, as reported by Mashable and IGN India.

Amazon and Walmart Discount Physical Preorders by Ten Dollars

Shoppers looking to secure a physical copy of the title can take advantage of reduced pricing across major online storefronts. While the digital eShop version remains priced at $59.99, both Amazon and Walmart have dropped the physical cartridge edition to $59.88. Amazon is also attaching a preorder price guarantee to these purchases, ensuring customers pay the lowest price offered between the order date and fulfillment.

Collectors have an additional incentive to secure physical media early. The initial print run of the physical edition includes special packaging featuring textured foil cover art. Notebookcheck reported that this alternate packaging has driven high demand and occasional scarcity, with some international retailers struggling to maintain inventory.

Best Buy Announces Midnight Store Openings for November Launch

Best Buy has confirmed plans to open nearly all of its U.S. stores at midnight Eastern time on November 5 for the launch of the game. WFTV outlined regional schedules for the late-night event, noting that participating locations will open at 11 p.m. Central time, 10 p.m. Pacific time on November 4. Customers who previously ordered online can contact the retailer to switch their delivery method to store pickup during these midnight hours.

Photo: Notebookcheck

Beyond software sales, these midnight openings will feature limited stock of the The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition hardware lineup. These items previously sold out quickly following their September unveiling, leading to inflated resale prices on secondary markets.

Hardware Availability and Scalper Activity Surrounding the Anniversary Release

The hardware rollout marks four decades of the franchise, featuring specialized consoles and accessories originally detailed during a dedicated Nintendo Direct broadcast. Notebookcheck noted that the high demand for both the console and the remake has created a profitable environment for third-party resellers, who have frequently flipped the hardware on platforms like eBay. Best Buy’s late-night restock offers a direct retail avenue for buyers who missed the initial September preorder windows, though exact store allocations remain limited by region.

Photo: IGN India

The software itself is a complete remake of the 1998 Nintendo 64 original. IGN India reported that Nintendo describes the project as a faithful interpretation built for modern hardware, incorporating updated graphics and expanded dialogue lines designed to give characters additional depth.