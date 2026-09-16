Claudia Sheinbaum Leads Mexico’s Independence Day Celebrations

President Claudia Sheinbaum delivered her second Grito de Independencia from the central balcony of the National Palace on September 15, anchoring her address with a call for a free, independent, and sovereign Mexico before a crowd of numerous attendees.

Echoes from the National Palace Balcony

On the night of Tuesday, September 15, President Claudia Sheinbaum stepped out onto the central balcony of the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City. Below her, a massive crowd filled the Zócalo for the 216th anniversary of the start of Mexico’s independence. According to estimations from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) and the Mexico City government, more than 180 mil people gathered in the historic downtown core to witness the annual ceremony.