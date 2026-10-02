CNN Releases New Documentary on Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook’s Impact

CNN released a new documentary titled “Zuckerberg: Facebook and the Cost of Connection” on Wednesday, September 30, 2023, on its streaming service, tracing more than two decades of Facebook’s history, its societal impacts, and Mark Zuckerberg’s founding vision at Harvard University.

From Harvard University to Global Infrastructure

The one-hour documentary, part of the “CNN FlashDocs” series, examines how Facebook and the wider Meta ecosystem integrated into the daily lives of a massive portion of the world’s population. Executive produced by Eric Johnson, alongside executive producers Amy Entelis and Katie Hinman for CNN Studios, the film begins with the platform’s early origins as a networking tool for Harvard students before charting its evolution into a dominant communications heavyweight.

Examining the Social and Political Toll

The film investigates how Facebook reshaped global communication, culture, and political discourse, weighing both positive connectivity gains and severe negative consequences. CNN questions whether Zuckerberg’s initial goal of bringing people closer together has truly been realized. To unpack these developments, the documentary features insights from former employees, journalists, and an early investor.

Zuckerberg: Facebook and the Cost of Connection | Official Trailer | CNN

Two Decades of Controversy and Archival Footage

The narrative moves from early interface elements like the “Poke” feature and basic status updates to major modern controversies. The documentary covers widespread data leaks, the amplification of misinformation, and high-profile legal battles that resulted in multi-billion-dollar corporate payouts. To anchor this timeline, CNN utilizes its own extensive archival material, including interview excerpts with Zuckerberg gathered over a span of roughly twenty years, illustrating how both the platform’s role and Zuckerberg’s public statements shifted over time.

Linear Television Premiere and FlashDocs Lineup

Following its initial streaming debut on September 30, 2023, the linear television broadcast for “Zuckerberg: Facebook and the Cost of Connection” is scheduled for Sunday, October 4, at 21:00 on CNN. The project joins a documentary roster that includes previous “CNN FlashDocs” entries such as “Bad Bunny and the Halftime Show: Rhythms of Resistance” and “Behind the Bob: Vogue’s Anna Wintour.”

Life Story of Facebook Boss Mark Zuckerberg – Documentary (1/2)