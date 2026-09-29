College football coaches face job security shifts four weeks in

As the college football season reaches the one-third mark, athletic directors and fan bases are confronting mounting data regarding head coaches whose jobs hung in the balance entering 2026.

The landscape has shifted rapidly under the influence of unprecedented modern expectations, where rapid turnarounds at programs like Indiana have shortened the administrative fuse across the sport. Amid donor unrest, revenue sharing, and the transfer portal era, several high-profile coaches have seen their job security fluctuate wildly through the first four weeks of the season.

Dave Aranda’s Tightrope Walk at Baylor

Dave Aranda enters the remainder of the season with his program sitting at 3-1, buying himself valuable time in Waco after a turbulent few years following the Bears’ 12-win Big 12 championship season in his second year on the job.

Through the first four weeks, Baylor has handled business and holds a 3-1 record, with their sole blemish being a neutral site season-opener against Auburn where they had a shot to win on the final play even with an injured DJ Lagway. However, Aranda faces a punishing closing stretch against BYU, Texas Tech, and Houston. Stringing together victories to reach an 8-4 or 9-3 finish will likely land Aranda in the “safe for now” category as the 2026 campaign concludes.

Luke Fickell Gains Breathing Room in Madison

Luke Fickell entered the 2026 season facing intense scrutiny following a lopsided opening defeat to Notre Dame.

Photo: cbssports.com

That pressure eased significantly after a road victory against a top-15 Penn State squad, marking the Badgers’ first road win over a ranked opponent under Fickell. Benefiting from a schedule that avoids matchups against Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State, Wisconsin remains positioned for a potential bowl appearance. While boosters weigh a buyout approaching $20 million, Saturday’s performance offered Fickell a vital opening to stabilize his tenure in Madison.

Lincoln Riley and USC Face Growing Scrutiny

Lincoln Riley’s fifth year in Los Angeles has brought renewed pressure as the Trojans navigate an increasingly difficult Big Ten schedule.

Following a home defeat to an Oregon squad playing with a backup quarterback for the majority of the contest, USC sits under an intense microscope. Having failed to reach a College Football Playoff under Riley, the Trojans face remaining hurdles against Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, and a resurgent UCLA. Multiple people with direct knowledge told USA TODAY Sports that Riley could choose to leave Los Angeles without owing a buyout, fueling questions about the long-tilled trajectory in Southern California.

Mike Norvell Holds Steady at Florida State

Mike Norvell remains at the helm despite a 2-2 start featuring narrow losses to SMU and Alabama.

In the weeks since athletic director Mike Alford was dismissed, the leading assumption circulating throughout the Florida panhandle is that their head coach is most likely secure for the 2026 season. Questions surrounding his buyout, coupled with a new AD trying to get his footing, have insulated the coaching staff. With remaining opportunities to secure bowl eligibility, the Seminoles appear poised to keep Norvell through the current campaign.

Mike Locksley and Maryland Confront Noncompetitive Trends

Maryland’s patience with Mike Locksley faces its sternest test as the Terrapins struggle to maintain competitiveness.

While Locksley has historically benefited from strong relationships with Under Armour founder and Maryland benefactor Kevin Plank, on-field metrics underscore a steep decline since Locksley led Maryland to 23 wins from 2021-23. Since the start of the 2024 season, the Terrapins have secured just three wins against Power Four conference opponents while suffering 13 losses by 10 or more points, punctuated by a 54-3 home defeat to UCLA that emptied the stadium by halftime.

Shane Beamer Navigates an SEC Minefield in South Carolina

With upcoming SEC matchups against Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Georgia—alongside a traditional regular-season finale at Clemson—South Carolina’s schedule presents a formidable obstacle course for the coaching staff.