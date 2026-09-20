College football winners and losers: Keelon Russell arrives

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer named redshirt freshman Keelon Russell his starting quarterback for the 2026 season over veteran backup Austin Mack. Russell debuted with 342 total yards in a win over East Carolina, anchoring a dynamic Crimson Tide offense that has quickly generated national attention.

For the third time in as many seasons at Alabama, the Crimson Tide enter a college football campaign with a brand-new quarterback steering the offense under head coach Kalen DeBoer. This time, however, the keys have been handed to the program’s youngest playmaker yet: redshirt freshman Keelon Russell. The former five-star recruit out of Duncanville High School in Texas officially won a hotly contested fall camp battle against veteran senior Austin Mack, who previously followed DeBoer from Washington to Tuscaloosa.

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The competition between Russell and Mack gave Alabama a luxurious depth chart that national analysts suggest might be the best quarterback pairing in college football. While Mack understands DeBoer’s offensive system better than almost anyone in the room—having served as the primary backup behind Ty Simpson last season—Russell’s sheer ceiling ultimately won over the coaching staff.

Photo: Cbssports

Kalen DeBoer noted that the young quarterback handled the immense weight of the Crimson Tide’s starting job without letting the moment speed him up.

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Record-Breaking Debut Against East Carolina

Russell made his first career start on September 5, 2026, at Bryant-Denny Stadium, leading the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide to a 48-10 victory over East Carolina. He accounted for 342 all-purpose yards, completing 18 of 30 passes for 256 yards while adding 86 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts.

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That rushing performance etched Russell into the Alabama record books. His 86 ground yards set a new program mark for the most rushing yards by a Crimson Tide quarterback making his first career start, edging past the previous mark set by Jalen Milroe against Texas A&M in October 2022.

National media figures quickly weighed in on the performance. Longtime analyst Stewart Mandel of The Athletic admitted he was already sold on the freshman’s blend of arm strength and mobility, noting that his ability to scramble out of collapsing pockets unlocked a dimension the offense lacked the previous season.

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Overcoming Adversity Against Florida State

If the season opener introduced Russell’s physical upside, his Week 3 matchup against Florida State tested his competitive mettle. The Crimson Tide offense labored through a stagnant first half, relying entirely on Conor Talty’s field goals before a lightning delay paused the game just as Alabama found the end zone on a 21-yard slant to Cederian Morgan.

Photo: Sports Illustrated

We all knew like, ‘We get everything we want,’ … ‘The defense is giving everything we want.

That halftime reset sparked an offensive explosion. Russell finished the night completing 76.7% of his passes for 320 yards, adding 56 rushing yards and four total touchdowns to drive Alabama to a 50-36 victory.

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Once you put the foot on the neck, once you hit them with a couple shots, keep throwing punches at them, they are going to wear down eventually, …

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Beyond his physical statistics, coaches and linchpin starters have emphasized the vocal presence Russell commands in the huddle.

342 TOTAL YARDS 🔥 HIGHLIGHTS from Keelon Russell’s first start for Alabama | ESPN College Football

With Austin Mack providing elite insurance behind him and a surging supporting cast that includes running back standouts and dynamic wideouts like Lotzeir Brooks, Alabama has engineered a complete offensive retooling.

As the Crimson Tide navigate the remainder of their 2026 schedule following a high-scoring statement win in Tallahassee, the program’s championship aspirations rest squarely on the right arm and scrambling legs of a former five-star freshman who has seized command of the program.