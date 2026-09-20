QuickCheck: Was a driver caught on camera asleep at a traffic light in JB

A viral Facebook video showing a driver asleep behind the wheel at a Johor Baru traffic light has drawn police investigation. The motorist fell asleep around 6:50am last Friday following a shopping centre shift. Awakened by an officer, he drove off against oncoming traffic before testing negative for alcohol.

A video circulating widely on Facebook captured a stationary sedan at a traffic light junction in Johor Baru while other motorists maneuvered around the vehicle. The footage sparked immediate concern across social media regarding the hazards of driving while fatigued. Authorities soon identified the incident as a genuine occurrence involving a local man working as a restaurant attendant at a shopping centre, according to reporting by Sinar Harian.

Morning Commute Interrupted at Tanjung Puteri

The episode unfolded at approximately 6:50am last Friday, September 18, at the Tanjung Puteri traffic light junction. The driver was heading home to Taman Mount Austin after completing his shift at the shopping centre. A police officer stationed nearby noticed the stationary vehicle, approached it, and knocked on the window to wake the motorist.

The driver woke up in a startled state before slowly moving the vehicle forward. Superintendent Ng Swie Chait, Johor Baru South deputy district police chief

Following that startled awakening, the sedan was observed moving against oncoming traffic in the direction of Jalan Jim Quee. Police later detected the viral Facebook clip at approximately 10.06pm on the same day. Investigators subsequently administered a breath alcohol screening test on the driver, which returned a negative result.

Road Transport Act Investigation and Safety Warnings

Law enforcement authorities are actively examining the case under Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which addresses the failure to comply with traffic signals.

In response to the viral footage, Johor Baru South deputy district police chief Superintendent Ng Swie Chait issued a direct caution to the public regarding driver fitness and regulatory compliance.

Road users are also advised to comply with traffic rules and laws to avoid incidents that could endanger themselves and other road users. Superintendent Ng Swie Chait, Johor Baru South deputy district police chief

Police have strongly urged all motorists to verify they are in a safe and alert condition prior to getting behind the wheel.