HK Firms Gain Equal Treatment in 10 ASEAN States Under New Investment Pact

Hong Kong enterprises officially secured equal treatment across all 10 ASEAN member states on September 20, 2026, following the signing of a protocol in Manila. Finalized before the 10th ASEAN Economic Ministers-Hong Kong, China Consultation, the agreement activates national and most-favoured-nation treatment for non-services sectors, strengthening the city’s role as an international investment hub.

Activating National Treatment Across Ten Southeast Asian Economies

The First Protocol to Amend the Investment Agreement between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Hong Kong marks a turning point for regional economic integration. Signed by officials including Dr Bernard Chan, Hong Kong’s Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, along with trade representatives from the Philippines and Thailand, the protocol incorporates explicit schedules of reservations into the existing pact. These additions give practical effect to Article 3, concerning National Treatment, and Article 4, covering Most-Favoured-Nation Treatment. By establishing these baselines, the agreement ensures that Hong Kong enterprises and their investments receive non-discriminatory treatment no less favorable than that granted to local or foreign competitors within Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Viet Nam.

Here is why that matters: while previous frameworks covered specific service sectors through commercial presence under the broader Free Trade Agreement, non-services investments lacked comprehensive, legally bound non-discriminatory protections. The newly signed protocol directly addresses this gap. According to the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, the move brings vital legal certainty, improves the overarching investment climate, and actively encourages cross-border capital flows.

Weighing the Stakes for Hong Kong’s Outward Investment Flows

ASEAN remains an indispensable economic partner for the special administrative region. Official data highlights that ASEAN stands as Hong Kong’s third-largest destination for outward direct investment for four consecutive years, boasting a formidable investment stock valued at $671.2 billion. This flourishing commercial relationship has steadily expanded under prior trade accords, but the latest protocol adds necessary teeth to the legal framework governing physical assets and corporate ventures.

Photo: info.gov.hk

Beyond basic non-discriminatory market access, the upgraded Investment Agreement mandates fair and equitable treatment, physical asset protection, security guarantees, and the unhindered transfer of capital and returns. Furthermore, the pact stipulates clear compensation standards for asset expropriation or losses stemming directly from war, armed conflict, or similar civil disruptions.

Key Parameters of the ASEAN-Hong Kong Investment Protocol Parameter Detail Signing Date September 20, 2026 Signing Location Manila, the Philippines Signatories / Co-Chairs Dr Bernard Chan (Hong Kong), Ma. Cristina A. Roque (Philippines), Suphajee Suthumpun (Thailand) Covered Jurisdictions 10 ASEAN Member States (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Viet Nam) Core Provisions National Treatment (Article 3), Most-Favoured-Nation Treatment (Article 4) Regional Standing ASEAN is HK’s 3rd-largest outward direct investment destination ($671.2 billion stock)

The Path Forward for Regional Integration and Implementation

With the signing ceremony concluded in Manila, attention now shifts to domestic ratification and administrative execution. The full legal text of the protocol will soon be accessible on the Trade and Industry Department’s website once all participating administrations complete their respective administrative sign-offs. Meanwhile, trade authorities in Hong Kong and across ASEAN are coordinating closely to expedite implementation so that businesses can capitalize on the new rules without delay.

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But there is a broader regional dynamic to watch. An extension of both the Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Agreement to Timor-Leste, the 11th member state of ASEAN, remains pending as internal regional procedures unfold.

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