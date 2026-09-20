The Traitors Renewed Through Season 8, Returns in 2027

Peacock’s Emmy-winning reality hit The Traitors is officially expanding its star-studded castle lineup for Season 6, slated to launch in early 2027. The upcoming roster features a high-profile mix of Olympic champions, and viral creators, including Kristin Chenoweth, Chloe Kim, and Whitney Leavitt.

The Bottom Line The Cast: Season 6 welcomes public figures, spanning reality TV, sports, and internet culture.

Season 6 welcomes public figures, spanning reality TV, sports, and internet culture. The Timeline: The hit mystery format is set to return to the Scottish Highlands in early 2027 following a three-season renewal deal.

The hit mystery format is set to return to the Scottish Highlands in early 2027 following a three-season renewal deal. The Stakes: Host Alan Cumming returns alongside Studio Lambert production teams riding high off multiple Emmy wins.

Inside the Star-Studded Lineup Heading to the Scottish Highlands

The castle gates are swinging open for another round of psychological warfare. Peacock announced the sweeping cast list for the sixth season of its breakout mystery format, proving that casting directors are pulling from every corner of the pop culture ecosystem. From Olympic podiums and reality TV reunion stages, the upcoming season promises the signature blend of high fashion, intense paranoia, and Scottish weather that has made the format a runaway global success.

Photo: peacocktv.com

Leading the marquee is Kristin Chenoweth, joined by Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim and reality breakout Whitney Leavitt from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. But the eclectic mix doesn’t stop there. The ensemble features drag royalty, television actors, and digital creators ready to test their poker faces against Alan Cumming’s razor-sharp wit.

Mapping Out the Season 6 Roster

Bringing together talent from across networks and streaming ecosystems requires a meticulous balancing act.

Photo: deadline.com

The Traitors Season 6 Celebrity Cast Roster Contestant Background / Known For Bianca Del Rio RuPaul’s Drag Race & Comedian Boman Martinez-Reid Content Creator & Viral Star Bronwyn Newport The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Casey Wilson Actress & Comedian (Happy Endings) Chloe Kim Olympic Snowboarder Cody Simpson Australian Pop Star Craig Conover Southern Charm Cynthia Bailey The Real Housewives of Atlanta Dominic Monaghan Actor (Lost) Emira D’Spain Creator & Personality (Next Gen NYC) Gizelle Bryant The Real Housewives of Potomac Iain Stirling Love Island Narrator Jag Bains Big Brother JaNa Craig Love Island USA Joey Graziadei The Bachelor Johnny Sibilly Actor (Queer As Folk) Kristin Chenoweth Actor Michele Fitzgerald Survivor Q Burdette Survivor Rachel Robinson The Challenge Rashad Jennings Former NFL Star Taylor Hale The Amazing Race Whitney Leavitt The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

High-Stakes Momentum and Industry Domination

This massive casting rollout arrives on the heels of a monumental week for the Studio Lambert-produced format. The series secured a three-season renewal locking down production through Season 8, accompanied by a fresh deal for host Alan Cumming.

View this post on Instagram about traitors renewed through season, Studio Lambert From Instagram — related to traitors renewed through season, Studio Lambert

Adding to the momentum, the franchise dominated awards season, picking up its third consecutive Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, while Cumming claimed his third consecutive trophy for Outstanding Host. With NBC launching civilian offshoots like The Traitors: New Blood, the brand has transformed from a Dutch import into a cornerstone of the streaming strategy.

The Takeaway

As production ramps up in the Scottish Highlands, the convergence of reality villains and elite athletes guarantees that Season 6 will deliver maximum chaos. The real question is whether these high-profile personalities can outsmart a host who clearly relishes every single banishment. Who are you rooting for to survive the roundtables? Drop your early predictions in the comments below.