Xiaomi officially introduced its new foldable smartphone, the Xiaomi 18 Fold, following weeks of teaser publications by the company according to 3dnews.ru. The device was presented on September 7, 2026, and became available for preorder in China immediately, with open sales starting on September 10, 2026, as reported by vgtimes.ru. The foldable phone is reported by shazoo.ru to be the lightest foldable smartphone in the brand’s history, weighing 219 grams.

Introduction and Launch of the Xiaomi 18 Fold

The hardware is designed with a “medium-sized” form factor sitting between smaller flip phones and larger book-style models, featuring a flat frame that curves at the edges, rounded corners, and a racetrack-shaped camera module on the rear panel. According to 3dnews.ru, the unfolded thickness is 5.02 millimeters and the folded thickness is 10.68 millimeters.

Display Specifications and A4 Paper Proportions

The Xiaomi 18 Fold features a 5.38-inch external display and a 7.58-inch internal flexible screen, both utilizing an aspect ratio inspired by standard A4 paper proportions according to 3dnews.ru. Both display panels employ Xiaomi HyperRGB technology with a full RGB subpixel structure, reach a peak brightness of up to 4000 nits, and feature LTPO adaptive refresh rates ranging from 1 to 120 Hz according to shazoo.ru.

Photo: vgtimes.ru

The external screen features an asymmetric notepad-style shape with rounded corners on the right edge and straight corners on the hinge side. vgtimes.ru notes that the crease on the flexible display measures 30 micrometers and the internal panel is protected by double-layer ultra-thin glass. Durability is further enhanced by Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0 on the exterior and a three-stage waterdrop-style Dragon Bone Hinge mechanism according to shazoo.ru.

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Processor Performance and Memory Integration

The smartphone is powered by Xiaomi’s proprietary 3-nanometer Xring O3 silicon processor, combining a 10-core CPU consisting entirely of large cores with a 16-core graphics processor according to shazoo.ru. The integrated NPU delivers 200 TOPS of tensor computing performance and 3.12 teraflops of vector performance according to 3dnews.ru.

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Additionally, the device incorporates LPDDR6 random-access memory produced in volume by Changxin Memory, making it the first phone to utilize this new memory standard according to 3dnews.ru, with maximum configurations reaching 16 GB of LPDDR6 RAM and 1 terabyte of internal storage according to vgtimes.ru.

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Camera System and Battery Capabilities

For photography, Xiaomi collaborated with Leica to equip the device with a triple camera system according to shazoo.ru. The setup includes a 200-megapixel main sensor (utilizing the HP5 sensor), a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with a 3.5x optical zoom (utilizing the JN5 sensor), and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 17-millimeter focal length according to 3dnews.ru and IXBT.

Photo: shazoo.ru

Energy needs are supported by a silicon-carbon battery with a capacity of 6000 milliamp-hours according to shazoo.ru and an energy density of 920 watt-hours per liter according to 3dnews.ru. The system supports 67-watt wired charging and 50-watt wireless charging according to 3dnews.ru.

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Color Options and Sales Performance

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is offered in multiple color and material configurations, including red, black, gold-and-white, dark gray, and a ceramic special edition according to ichip.ru and the-geek.ru. A ceramic-backed golden version was produced in a limited run of 1,500 units according to vgtimes.ru, with base pricing starting at 10,999 yuan according to vgtimes.ru.

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According to market data reported by IXBT, the smartphone achieved sales of approximately 36,000 units on its first day and reached 80,000 units sold during its first seven days, establishing it as the fastest-selling foldable phone in Xiaomi’s history.