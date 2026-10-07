CP Daily: Global Carbon Markets and Climate Policy Updates

As governments and corporations grapple with tightening environmental mandates, the United Nations’ Article 6.4 Supervisory Body defended proposed permanence rules for clean cooking projects this week, pushing back against carbon market groups arguing the standards should not apply to the sector. Carbon Pulse reported on the standoff as international regulators attempt to balance stringent oversight with the practical realities of project financing.

The European Regulatory Landscape and Market Pressures

Financial reality is hitting companies reporting to the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, where accurate emissions data is becoming critical to avoid punitive default values. At the same time, the upcoming launch of the first EU ETS2 auction on January 18, 2027, has analysts forecasting prices climbing from around €50 per tonne in 2028 to €90 in 2032. European carbon prices recovered their losses following an earlier heavy sell-off, with strong early-session buying returning European Union Allowances toward their recent €85.00 to €87.00 trading range.

Legislative tension remains high in Brussels. The European Parliament is divided over a confirmed delay to the bloc’s methane regulation, raising questions about whether the pause will relieve energy supplies or weaken emission-cutting rules. Meanwhile, a think tank warned that the European Commission’s proposed reform of the EU Emissions Trading System could put €90 billion of industrial decarbonization investment at risk by 2040. In direct opposition, the Greens in the European Parliament proposed amendments to keep the carbon market tighter through the 2030s, featuring a much higher annual rate for cutting the ETS emissions cap than the Commission’s plan.

Cross-Border Infrastructure and International Cooperation

In the Netherlands, the government backed a proposal to release 250 million additional EU emission allowances to fund certified carbon removals, even as a police investigation continues into the wood pellet supply chain of energy firm RWE.

Article 6 cooperation agreements are also advancing globally. Vietnam expects to finalize pacts with South Korea and Switzerland by the end of the year, alongside a planned climate change law in 2029. Singapore and Laos formally agreed on 58 pre-approved methodologies spanning forestry, agriculture, methane reduction, biochar, and renewable energy. Meanwhile, Fiji released a framework to prepare for Article 6 participation by 2030.

Region / Country Policy or Market Development Key Figure / Target Date European Union EU ETS2 First Auction Scheduled January 18, 2027 EU ETS Price Forecast Projected price rise from 2028 to 2032 €50/tonne (2028) rising to €90 (2032) Germany Cross-border CO2 export pacts signed Denmark and the Netherlands Indonesia East Kalimantan REDD+ program initiated IDR 73.2 billion ($4.4 million)

Compliance Shifts Across the Americas and Asia-Pacific

In the United States, the Supreme Court received opening arguments regarding subnational tort claims used to hold oil and gas companies accountable under state laws. Participating states in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative will offer nearly 5% fewer allowances at their December Q4 auction while drawing more than 2 million units from set-aside accounts.

Voluntary Markets and Aviation Offsets

Voluntary carbon standards are seeing both milestones and structural friction. A regenerative agriculture initiative across France and Belgium issued the first carbon credits worldwide under Gold Standard’s Soil Organic Carbon Framework Methodology. However, biochar developers reported ongoing challenges in meeting forecasted carbon removal volumes due to supply-chain bottlenecks.

In the aviation sector, the UN aviation body urged governments to renew their commitment to CORSIA as the global offsetting scheme marks ten years since countries agreed to it.