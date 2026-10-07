Seoul is hosting hybrid conferences on African studies and policies

Seoul is hosting hybrid conferences centered on African studies, postcolonial narratives, economic policy, and indigenous knowledge systems.

The extensive slate of international meetings—offering both virtual and in-person attendance options in the South Korean capital—addresses diverse academic disciplines ranging from climate change mitigation to ancient archaeology.

Academic Scope and Core Research Themes

The upcoming schedule features specialized symposia examining distinct facets of the continent’s past, present, and future trajectory. Among these are the International Conference on Indigenous Knowledge in Southern Africa (ICIKSA) and the International Conference on East African Literature and Cultural Expressions (ICEALCE).

Scholars focusing on societal shifts can participate in the International Conference on Urbanization, Migration, and Social Dynamics in Africa (ICUMSDA) alongside the International Conference on Postcolonial Studies and African Narratives (ICPSAN). Philosophical inquiry and ethical frameworks anchor the International Conference on Philosophy, Ethics, and Critical Thought in Africa (ICPECTA).

Media landscapes and artistic traditions receive dedicated attention through events like the International Conference on Media, Film, and Communication in Africa (ICMFCA) and the International Conference on West African Music, Dance, and Performance (ICWAMDP). Transnational ties remain central to the International Conference on African Diaspora and Transatlantic Studies (ICADTS) and the International Conference on Pan-Africanism and Global Solidarity (ICPAGS).

Economic Development and Regional Integration

Macro-level policies and structural transformations form another major pillar of the Seoul conference calendar. The International Conference on Sub-Saharan Development and Economic Policy (ICSSDEP) shares the agenda with the International Conference on Trade, Industry, and Market Integration in Africa (ICTIMIA).

Researchers examining regional heritage and environmental strategies will convene at the International Conference on Tourism, Heritage, and African Landscapes (ICTHAL) and the International Conference on Climate Change and Sustainability in Africa (IC2CSA). Public health and agricultural security are addressed via the International Conference on Health, Healing, and Indigenous Medicine in Africa (ICHHIMA) and the International Conference on African Swine Fever and Transmission Studies (ICASFTS).

Research Domain Key Focus Area Representative Conference Economic Policy Market integration and sub-Saharan development ICTIMIA / ICSSDEP Cultural Heritage Literature, arts, and indigenous knowledge ICEALCE / ICIKSA Governance & Security Conflict resolution and policy reforms ICCPSA / ICEPRA Environment & Health Sustainability and traditional medicine IC2CSA / ICHHIMA

Security, Governance, and Societal Structures

Political science, education, and security studies round out the comprehensive multi-year program. The International Conference on Conflict, Peacebuilding, and Security in Africa (ICCPSA) examines regional stability measures.

Institutional development and pedagogical frameworks are the focus of the International Conference on Education and Policy Reforms in Africa (ICEPRA). Additional dialogues examine gender dynamics through the International Conference on Gender, Power, and Social Change in Africa (ICGPSCA) and historical contexts via the International Conference on North African History and Mediterranean Connections (ICNAHMC).