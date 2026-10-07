Justin Facey sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for drug case

Suspended Anchorage defense attorney Justin Facey received a 20-year federal prison term on Tuesday for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in connection with what prosecutors describe as one of the most extensive drug rings in Alaska history. Forty-six-year-old Facey entered a guilty plea in June to a single count of possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute, while federal authorities dropped the remaining four counts.

Justin Facey Sentencing Key Financial and Legal Takeaways

Prison Term: Facey received a 20-year federal sentence followed by five years of supervised release, matching the government’s recommendation.

Facey received a 20-year federal sentence followed by five years of supervised release, matching the government’s recommendation. Connections: Court documents link the broader enterprise to Heraclio Sanchez-Rodriguez, a California inmate serving 25 years to life who coordinated shipments across more than a dozen Alaska communities.

Court documents link the broader enterprise to Heraclio Sanchez-Rodriguez, a California inmate serving 25 years to life who coordinated shipments across more than a dozen Alaska communities. Seizure Totals: Federal law enforcement seized over 92 kilograms of fentanyl, 26 kilograms of methamphetamine, 11 kilograms of heroin, and 110 grams of cocaine tied to the organization.

Federal Court Imposes 20-Year Term in Anchorage Case

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy M. Burgess imposed the 20-year sentence in Anchorage, concluding a federal case that dismantled a sprawling drug trafficking organization operating across Alaska. Under the terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped four additional counts against Facey, which included maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession of methamphetamine with a minor present, and two firearms counts.

Based on the terms of the plea agreement, Facey kept fentanyl and upward of 5 grams of pure methamphetamine at his Anchorage residence on April 30, 2025, with the intention of distributing them. Authorities recovered multiple firearms, digital scales, and small plastic baggies. Cellphone records reviewed by law enforcement revealed ongoing communications regarding the purchase and distribution of narcotics.

Exploitation of Vulnerable Clients and Legal Trust

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Alexander emphasized the gravity of Facey abusing his professional standing. Prosecutors detailed how the suspended attorney exploited vulnerable female clients, coercing sex acts in exchange for legal representation and bragging to peers about operating as a “cartel lawyer.”

Case Metric Recorded Detail Defendant Justin Facey, 46 (Suspended Anchorage Attorney) Plea Date June 2025 (Possession with intent to distribute) Sentence Imposed 20 Years Federal Prison, 5 Years Supervised Release Associated Enterprise Seizures 92 kg Fentanyl, 26 kg Methamphetamine, 11 kg Heroin

Special Agent in Charge Matthew Schlegel of the FBI Anchorage Field Office stated that Facey utilized his position as an attorney to fuel the trafficking network, eroding public safety and trust. The Alaska Bar Association previously suspended Facey in February 2025 following 13 bar grievances and six fee arbitration matters logged over a three-year period.

Broader Operations and Pending Proceedings

Facey’s prosecution ties directly into a massive multi-defendant federal investigation centered on Heraclio Sanchez-Rodriguez. Prosecutors allege Sanchez-Rodriguez managed the operation from a California prison cell using contraband mobile phones, directing shipments of fentanyl through the U.S. mail to more than a dozen communities across Alaska.

Court filings show Facey communicated directly with Sanchez-Rodriguez, discussing the relocation of a co-conspirator to evade Anchorage police. According to prosecutors, Facey received fentanyl pills sent by Sanchez-Rodriguez to his home, and in exchange, the lawyer proposed applying the value toward legal services.

While Facey’s sentencing concludes his immediate criminal proceedings, the broader federal case remains active. Additional charges, including federal drug trafficking and murder indictments against Sanchez-Rodriguez tied to a 2023 Trapper Creek double homicide, are still pending before the court.

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