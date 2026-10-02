North Charleston Police Arrest Jalen Riggins After Assault and Drug Seizure

North Charleston police patrol officers arrested a 24-year-old Santee man Friday morning following a physical disturbance on Rivers Avenue that began over a blocked parking space. The incident, which unfolded shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Rivers Avenue, left one victim with minor lacerations and led to drug distribution charges.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responding to the disturbance call discovered two men on the ground behind a street sweeper parked in front of a local business. The second man had successfully restrained Jalen Latrell Trevon Riggins, allowing responding officers to quickly take him into custody at the scene.

Investigators learned that the confrontation started when the victim asked Riggins to move his truck so workers could continue their job in the parking lot. A witness working alongside the victim reported that Riggins responded to the request by attempting to punch the victim before striking him in the head with a chair.

Arrest Details and Evidence Recovered

Police stated that the victim suffered minor lacerations during the altercation. Following the physical struggle, officers searched the immediate area and located Riggins’ bookbag on the ground.

A probable-cause search of the recovered bag revealed approximately 118.9 grams of a green plant-like material alongside a digital scale. The discovery directly shaped the specific charges filed against the suspect by law enforcement officials.

Charges and Detention Facility

Following the early morning investigation, Riggins was formally charged with Assault and Battery, 2nd Degree, as well as Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. Officers transported him from the Rivers Avenue business to the Al Cannon Detention Center, where he was booked into custody.