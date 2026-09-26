Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has condemned the United States oil blockade against his country during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2026, denouncing the measure as an act of collective punishment designed to provoke a humanitarian crisis. The high-level diplomatic clash unfolded against a backdrop of hardened economic pressures and diplomatic posturing from Washington, where US President Donald Trump predicted that the two nations would eventually reach a deal.

United Nations Clash Over Economic Embargo and Sovereign Equality

The diplomatic friction reached a fever pitch at the United Nations General Assembly, where Rodriguez took the podium to lambist Washington’s more than 60-year-long economic embargo and the more recent oil blockade implemented earlier this year. The punitive trade barriers have squeezed the island nation, triggering severe fuel shortages, ongoing blackouts, and intensifying difficulties in securing basic food and provisions for the population.

Despite the mounting domestic strains, Rodriguez maintained that Havana remains open to diplomatic engagement. “We have always been and will always be prepared for dialogue with the government of the United States in order to try to find solutions to the various bilateral differences that we have,” Rodriguez said, emphasizing that any future negotiations must respect sovereign equality and proceed without preconditions.

The confrontation at the UN followed sharp remarks earlier in the week from Trump, who characterized Cuba as an “absolutely failed state” and declared during his own address that “freedom will be coming” to the island—a speech that prompted the Cuban delegation to walk out in protest.

Trump Predicts a Deal While Maintaining Maximum Pressure

Shifting away from the fiery rhetoric echoing through the UN chambers, Trump offered a contrasting outlook during comments to reporters at the White House on September 26, 2026. The US president expressed confidence in a future bilateral accord while downplaying the likelihood of armed conflict.

“I would say that Cuba and us will make a deal,” Trump told reporters. “I don’t think we’ll need the military. Cuba is failing very badly. We want to help Cuba.”

While the White House has previously made clear its ambition to spur a change in Cuba’s government, Rodriguez cautioned against any adventurism, noting that US military action would cause huge destruction. “Let’s hope that this never happens,” the foreign minister warned delegates.

International Pushback Against Unilateral Sanctions

Washington’s aggressive posture toward Havana continues to draw sharp criticism from the international community. Governments including Brazil, Mexico, and Pakistan have voiced strong opposition to the unilateral economic restrictions, calling openly for an end to both the embargo and the recent oil blockade.

The diplomatic resistance at the UN mirrors a long-standing global consensus. Since 1992, the UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly backed an annual resolution demanding an end to the US economic, commercial, and financial embargo against Cuba, highlighting Washington’s growing isolation on the issue even as the White House bets that economic pressure will force a breakthrough.

As the standoff continues, the core question remains whether Washington’s economic squeeze will force Havana to the negotiating table on American terms, or simply deepen the humanitarian distress on the island.