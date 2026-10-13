Dallas Backs Vision 2036 to Double Downtown Population and Revitalize Core

Downtown Dallas faces an exodus of its most visible economic and cultural anchors, prompting city leadership to throw its support behind an ambitious, decade-long revitalization framework known as Vision 2036.

Corporate Departures Shake the Urban Core

AT&T has announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Plano, the historic Neiman Marcus flagship store in the urban core has closed its doors, and both the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars are planning moves away from the American Airlines Center. Against that challenging backdrop, Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert publicly endorsed the strategic roadmap in a recent Dallas Morning News opinion piece, signaling a concerted push by municipal authorities to stabilize and reinvent the central business district.

Doubling the Residential Population

The blueprint, spearheaded by the nonprofit Downtown Dallas Inc., aims to double the downtown residential population from approximately 16,000 to 32,000 people over the next ten years. The strategy also focuses heavily on repurposing vacant office towers and enhancing the public realm to draw new residents, commercial enterprises, and visitors back to the core.

Administrative Alignment and Municipal Push

In an Oct. 9 memo addressed to the mayor and City Council, Assistant City Manager Robin Bentley outlined that the city’s Office of Economic Development will continue working closely with Downtown Dallas Inc. to finalize the vision and build actionable implementation strategies. That administrative update directly follows the nonprofit’s Sept. 30 State of Downtown event, where the core tenets of Vision 2036 were officially unveiled to the public.

Targeted Office Conversions and Discovery District

The presentation attached to the municipal memo details several specific initiatives slated for the urban core. Key proposals include advancing three major office conversion projects to combat rising commercial vacancies, developing targeted incentives to spur new residential construction, and collaborating directly with AT&T on the future trajectory of the downtown Discovery District.

Infrastructure and Street-Level Commerce

Infrastructure enhancements also form a core pillar of the strategy. The proposed initiatives feature a downtown urban trail designed to seamlessly connect surrounding neighborhoods with regional trail networks, alongside targeted upgrades to the DART transit mall and key pedestrian corridors. To revitalize street-level commerce, the plan outlines a dedicated grant program intended to help fill vacant ground-floor retail spaces.

Bond Funding and Pending Council Approval

Financial backing is already beginning to align with these physical interventions. The presentation identifies $14.9 million in existing bond funding earmarked for proposed improvements along Harwood Street, with specific design efforts focused on transforming the corridor to be significantly more pedestrian-friendly. Conceptual renderings released by Downtown Dallas Inc. illustrate a heavily reimagined Harwood Street intersecting with San Jacinto.

Despite the public backing from municipal executives and administrative officials, the city’s memo stops short of indicating that the City Council has formally adopted the master plan or approved funding for the full slate of proposed initiatives. City officials maintain that the Office of Economic Development will continue its collaborative partnership with Downtown Dallas Inc. as the framework matures from conceptual vision to concrete execution.