Kirsty Redford, an NLP therapist and firewalk instructor, writes in a column that finding a genuine sense of belonging through human connection matters to our well-being, noting that technology is simply the room rather than the cause of disconnection.

The realization struck during an online excursion when Redford was attempting to sell clothes on an app and stumbled across Glamify Fashion, a Liverpool-based enterprise running live shopping broadcasts. Watching the host manage hundreds of scrolling comments, recall individual customer names, and maintain momentum while displaying various items completely altered her perspective on professional stress. The host spotted Redford’s user account and asked about “Firewalk Events,” prompting an interactive chat session with other viewers that left Redford laughing for an hour. Drawn back by the familiar names and welcoming atmosphere during a subsequent evening broadcast, Redford observed participants greeting one another, recalling past conversations, and lifting each other up without any formal structuring or wellness agendas.

The Physiological Impact of Safe Social Spaces

Drawing on professional expertise as an NLP therapist, Redford contrasts the physiological toll of environments where individuals feel judged with the physical relaxation experienced in genuinely accepting spaces. Spending time in restrictive social settings causes people to shrink, monitor their behavior continuously, and second-guess their contributions. Conversely, finding a room where authenticity is welcomed allows shoulders to drop, laughter to come easily, and self-monitoring to cease. Redford emphasizes that belonging is a core requirement for psychological health, noting that humans often waste energy trying to fit in everywhere rather than seeking out environments where natural connection requires no labor.

Rethinking Technology As Neutral Infrastructure

Rather than automatically condemning digital platforms for driving human disconnection, Redford suggests that technology operates merely as neutral architectural space. The ultimate value of any digital medium depends entirely on what human participants choose to build within it, mirroring offline community hubs such as sports clubs, craft groups, or workplaces. Concluding with weekly wellness guidance, Redford advises readers to identify the specific people and environments that induce relaxation and laughter, reminding audiences that personal well-being begins when you stop demanding universal understanding and instead find the specific circle of people who already get you.