Dr Richard Taverner banned by tribunal over oxycodone

South Australian general practitioner Richard Taverner has been banned from practicing for a year after a tribunal found he prescribed addictive oxycodone to a vulnerable patient and bought it back for his own use.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Oxycodone Misappropriation: The practitioner engaged in an illicit trade arrangement, exchanging cash for controlled opioid medication dispensed via legitimate pharmacy channels for personal consumption.

The practitioner engaged in an illicit trade arrangement, exchanging cash for controlled opioid medication dispensed via legitimate pharmacy channels for personal consumption. Clinical Record Tampering: Medical records were actively altered and consultations omitted to obfuscate prescribing patterns and evade regulatory oversight.

Medical records were actively altered and consultations omitted to obfuscate prescribing patterns and evade regulatory oversight. Regulatory Sanctions: Following referrals by the Medical Board of Australia, the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal enforced a formal disqualification and professional reprimand.

Tribunal Findings on Professional Misconduct and Oxycodone Procurement

The Medical Board of Australia referred Dr Richard Taverner, 43, to the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal. The tribunal determined that the practitioner’s conduct fell significantly below expected standards. In mid-2018, Dr Taverner took on a patient dependent on prescription medication and disclosed his own history of substance abuse during a consultation.

By mid-2019, the arrangement escalated into an illicit exchange. Dr Taverner prescribed oxycodone—a potent, highly addictive opioid medication—which the patient had dispensed at a pharmacy. The patient then surrendered the drug to the physician in exchange for cash to cover the prescription costs, retaining the financial change.

Falsified Migraine Presentations and Family Prescriptions

Beyond transactions involving the vulnerable patient, the tribunal established that Dr Taverner misappropriated oxycodone directly from the medication store at his medical practice. Investigators found he also prescribed sedative and anxiety medications at frequencies exceeding clinical appropriateness, ignoring direct warnings and written recommendations from Drug and Alcohol Services South Australia.

To secure additional substances for personal use over several months in 2018 and 2019, Dr Taverner wrote prescriptions using the names of his relatives. On separate occasions, he fabricated medical presentations of severe migraines to justify clinical interventions. Clinical notes were systematically deleted or left blank, omitting mental health assessments and consultation details to conceal the arrangement.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Opioid medications such as oxycodone carry severe physiological risks, including profound respiratory depression, physical dependence, and fatal overdose. Patients with a documented history of substance use disorder must be managed under strict, multidisciplinary clinical supervision with documented risk mitigation strategies. Individuals experiencing signs of chemical dependency, unmanaged chronic pain, or unexpected changes in prescribed treatment regimens should immediately consult an independent medical practitioner, addiction medicine specialist, or local health authority.

Rehabilitation Measures and Tribunal Sanctions

The tribunal formally reprimanded Dr Taverner, cancelled his medical registration, and disqualified him from applying for re-registration for a 12-month period. Regulatory restrictions had previously been placed on his practice in June 2022 after authorities learned of the allegations. Records confirmed he successfully completed an intense drug-testing regime without returning a single positive result.

While the tribunal characterized the misconduct as egregious due to the exploitation of a dependent patient over an extended period, it noted that a longer disqualification period was not imposed because the practitioner demonstrated substantial insight, expressed shame, and successfully engaged in rehabilitation while working part-time as a general practitioner for almost four years since the conduct occurred.

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