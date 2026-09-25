Digital Bash HR conference focuses on AI and workforce management

The “Digital Bash – HR für den Mittelstand” virtual conference takes place on October 14, hosted by OnlineMarketing.de. This free digital event delivers six expert-led sessions addressing mid-sized enterprise workforce management, data management, recruiting, and artificial intelligence integration.

The Bottom Line Event Timing: Scheduled for October 14, as part of OnlineMarketing.de’s digital conference series.

Scheduled for October 14, as part of OnlineMarketing.de’s digital conference series. Target Audience: HR decision-makers, recruiters, people-and-culture teams, and mid-sized enterprise executives.

HR decision-makers, recruiters, people-and-culture teams, and mid-sized enterprise executives. Core Focus: Eliminating manual administration through scalable digital workflows and practical AI applications.

Tackling Mid-Market Workforce Complexity Mid-sized enterprises face mounting operational friction as they scale headcount and open new locations. Personalabteilungen frequently handle expanding data volumes without proportional increases in time or internal resources. Manual administrative tasks consume capacity that should be allocated to strategic workforce planning. The Digital Bash conference directly targets this operational bottleneck. By showcasing digital platforms and artificial intelligence, the sessions examine how organizations can automate repetitive workflows. The agenda prioritizes scalable architectures designed to keep mid-sized companies agile under growing organizational complexity.

Core Agenda and Industry Speakers The October 14 event comprises six distinct presentations covering data management, recruiting, time tracking, and workflow automation. Confirmed speakers bring software and platform expertise from across the German enterprise tech ecosystem. Photo: omr.com Enrico Rott from Factorial joins Altrin Xhaferi from humera, Jonas Buss from Personio, and Thomas Schibschid from ATOSS to lead the primary sessions. Additional program contributions from SP Data and VRG complete the lineup. Speaker Organization Session Topic Enrico Rott Factorial HR & AI Integration Altrin Xhaferi humera Workflow Scaling Under Growth Pressure Jonas Buss Personio Data Management Foundations for AI Thomas Schibschid ATOSS Workforce Management, Time Tracking, and Analytics

Practical Applications for HR Technology The conference sessions move past theoretical concepts to focus on operational execution. Presentations explore how companies transition away from manual paperwork toward digitized HR workflows. Specific topics include agentic artificial intelligence, functional employee self-service portals, and data architectures that support reliable analytics. Instagram Participants gain immediate, actionable frameworks for attendance tracking, personnel planning, and data structuring. Because the event is hosted entirely online without requiring external software, attendees can access live presentations and subsequently review recorded materials alongside speaker slide decks.

Operational Outlook for Digital HR Adoption

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