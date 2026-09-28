Dimitri Payet Denies Abuse Allegations in Larissa Ferrari Scandal

Dimitri Payet has denied allegations of physical and emotional abuse made by lawyer Larissa Ferrari, addressing the Brazilian police following media reports. The former West Ham midfielder admitted to a consensual seven-month romantic relationship with Ferrari but rejected claims involving coercion, bizarre acts, or mistreatment during their time together in Brazil.

The Bottom Line

The Allegations: Brazilian media outlet G1 and the Daily Mail reported claims that Payet subjected Ferrari to extreme psychological and physical mistreatment.

Brazilian media outlet G1 and the Daily Mail reported claims that Payet subjected Ferrari to extreme psychological and physical mistreatment. The Defense: Payet told Brazilian authorities that all acts were entirely consensual and initiated by Ferrari, pointing to a deteriorating relationship after he declined to continue the romance upon returning to France.

Payet told Brazilian authorities that all acts were entirely consensual and initiated by Ferrari, pointing to a deteriorating relationship after he declined to continue the romance upon returning to France. The Context: The relationship began last August while Payet was living alone in Brazil, following his separation from his wife of 20 years, Ludivine, and their four children in France.

Police Interrogation and Consensual Defense

Dimitri Payet has provided statements to Brazilian authorities regarding an ongoing romantic dispute with 28-year-old lawyer Larissa Ferrari. According to reports published by the Daily Mail, Payet formally denied any physical or emotional abuse against Ferrari. While he confirmed that the two were involved in a relationship, he insisted to investigators that all acts performed were fully consensual.

The controversy surfaced after Brazilian website G1 detailed severe accusations made by Ferrari. The legal professional alleged that Payet exploited her borderline personality disorder, a condition known to cause agitated and unpredictable behavior. Ferrari claimed to G1 that the former footballer coerced her into bizarre acts as “proof of love,” including drinking her own urine, licking floors, and putting her head into trash bins and toilets.

In response to these claims, sources close to the investigation indicate that Payet acknowledged certain unconventional acts occurred during their relationship but maintained they originated from Ferrari’s own requests. Payet specifically noted an incident where Ferrari asked to be slapped during sexual activity, which left visible bruises on her body, as reported by G1.

The Breakdown of the Relationship and Ultimatums

The relationship between the former Premier League star and Ferrari began last August. At the time, Payet was residing alone in Brazil following his separation from Ludivine, his wife of two decades, and their four children, who remained in France. What started as a purely emotional connection deepened over the course of their seven-month association.

The dynamic shifted dramatically when Payet decided to return to France and rejected Ferrari’s desire to continue the relationship overseas. According to Payet’s testimony to authorities, Ferrari’s behavior altered fundamentally following his refusal. He asserted that she began threatening to reveal private secrets unless he agreed to maintain the arrangement.

Prior to these recent statements, Larissa Ferrari maintained that she was subjected to repeated mistreatment, including being forced to drink water from a toilet bowl. With both parties offering sharply contrasting accounts of consent, the investigation continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the seven-month relationship.

Fact-Checking the Claims and Institutional Context

Entity / Individual Reported Role Stated Position Dimitri Payet Former West Ham Midfielder Denies abuse; insists all acts were consensual and initiated by Ferrari. Larissa Ferrari Attorney (Age 28) Alleges severe psychological manipulation and physical mistreatment. G1 / Daily Mail Media Outlets Documented the contrasting allegations, police statements, and background context.

As authorities evaluate the statements provided by both Payet and Ferrari, public reporting relies on disclosures made to law enforcement and regional news outlets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or legal advice.