The Hague Group, a coalition established by Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Malaysia, Namibia, Senegal and South Africa, has stepped forward to defend international law against what it terms unilateral bullying from the United Nations and the United States targeting the International Criminal Court.

Confronting the U.S. Assault on International Justice at the United Nations

Speaking at the United Nations in New York this week, President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against the International Criminal Court. He characterized the tribunal as an out-of-control, anti-American institution and called on all member nations to resign from it immediately. Trump asserted that the United States would never allow American service members or anyone else to be investigated or subjected to show trials by a body lacking proper jurisdiction.

This aggressive diplomatic posture arrives on the heels of tangible economic penalties. Just a month prior, the United States imposed sanctions on the president of the ICC and a senior prosecutor involved in issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for crimes against humanity in Gaza. Reports indicate that Washington is actively preparing additional sanctions targeting the entire court system, including its bank accounts, software, and staff.

The Global Dragnet Threatening Civil Society and Legal Defenders

Varsha Gandikota, executive secretary of the Hague Group and co-general coordinator of Progressive International, outlined the immense scope of these punitive measures during an interview outside the United Nations. She described the looming sanctions not merely as targeted actions against a few high-profile officials, but as a sprawling international dragnet.

According to Gandikota, this enforcement apparatus threatens anyone globally who cooperates with the court. The net potentially ensnares civil society researchers, trade unionists advocating for accountability, and even journalists reporting on ICC proceedings or whose published work is utilized in judicial judgments. By casting such a wide net, the policy is designed to send a chilling effect across the global legal and human rights community, signaling that friends of powerful countries will remain shielded from accountability for war crimes.

South Africa and the Resistance Rallies at Historic Grounds

Amid escalating geopolitical friction, South Africa has solidified its leadership role within the Hague Group. South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola addressed international solidarity at the historic Riverside Church in New York City—the very site where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his renowned address against the war in Vietnam exactly one year before his assassination.

Lamola stressed South Africa’s unyielding commitment to the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the urgent necessity for unified international solidarity to bring an end to Israel’s genocide. As co-chair of the Hague Group, South Africa is pushing back against Washington’s punitive framework by aligning with nations across the Global South to defend multilateral judicial institutions.

Using Alternative Statutes to Counter Unilateral Sanctions

Despite the severity of the U.S. measures, the Hague Group maintains that the international community is far from powerless. Gandikota pointed to existing legal mechanisms within national legislations—such as blocking statutes utilized by China, the European Union, and countries across the Global South—that can be mobilized to neutralize unilateral coercion.

These defensive legislative tools enable nations to establish alternative payment pathways and independent software systems. By fostering these technological and financial workarounds, coalitions like the Hague Group aim to insulate international judicial bodies, preserve global accountability mechanisms, and push back against the extraterritorial reach of Washington’s foreign policy.

The Road Ahead for International Accountability

As Washington prepares a deeper wave of economic penalties against the institutions in The Hague, the Global South is drawing a firm boundary in defense of multilateralism.