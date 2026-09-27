Trump Proposal to Remove Race and Ethnicity Questions from U.S. Census

The Trump administration is proposing an unprecedented shift for the next U.S. census by seeking to eliminate questions regarding race and ethnicity from the national head count. If finalized, the move would break a tradition dating back to the very first census conducted in 1790. NPR census correspondent Hansi Lo Wang noted that while the debate over the modern census often centers on civil rights and inclusion, the historical implementation of these demographic tallies was originally rooted in political power and the apportionment of congressional seats.

The 1790 Origins and the Three-Fifths Compromise

When the United States launched its inaugural national census in 1790, recording race was directly tied to the constitutional apportionment of Congress and the Electoral College. Free white framers from Northern states strongly objected to including hundreds of thousands of enslaved people of African descent living primarily in the South, as counting them fully would have given Southern states more political power. This legislative impasse led directly to the Three-Fifths Compromise, where an enslaved person was designated as three-fifths of a free or indentured person for apportionment counts. During that same era, the original framers explicitly decided that quote, “Indians not taxed should be excluded from those counts.”

That initial exclusion of Native Americans from census apportionment counts persisted for 150 years, until the 1940 census. Meanwhile, the legal framework surrounding enslaved people shifted 80 years after the first count when the 14th Amendment was enacted following the Civil War, requiring the government to tally the quote, “whole number of persons in each state.”

Expanding Categories for Exclusion and Control

As the decades progressed, federal authorities introduced additional racial and ethnic categories that frequently served restrictive policy aims. In 1870, the census added a category for Chinese individuals, which officials utilized as a broad umbrella for people of Asian descent. Thousands of workers had recently arrived from China to help build the Transcontinental Railroad, but Congress subsequently leaned on those population tallies to craft legislation restricting immigration from China and other Asian nations.

In the 1940s following the attack on Pearl Harbor, U.S. military leaders relied on census data to locate Japanese Americans living on the West Coast. Those geographic statistics facilitated the forced removal of Japanese Americans from their homes and their wrongful incarceration.

The Shift Toward Inclusion and Civil Rights

The fundamental character of the census began to transform during the 1960s amid the Civil Rights Movement, when the federal government first allowed individuals to self-report their own race. That shift transformed the head count into a tool designed to combat systemic racism and evaluate racial inequity through public policy, including affirmative-action programs. Beyond wonky policy metrics, census figures dictate the distribution of trillions of dollars in federal funding for critical public services. Civil rights organizations have spent decades fighting against chronic undercounts of people of color to ensure equitable resource allocation.

Current Proposals and Anticipated Legal Battles

The Trump administration’s current proposal to ban questions regarding race and ethnicity stems from a stated argument that there is a quote, “reduced need for information about people’s race and ethnicity.” This latest policy push aligns with the administration’s broader opposition to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, alongside efforts to dismantle established civil rights laws. While the plan remains a proposal, Hansi Lo Wang anticipates lawsuits if the administration moves to finalize the exclusion.