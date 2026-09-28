NYCHA Employee Killed by Falling Tree in Brooklyn During Nor’easter

A powerful nor’easter battered the northeastern United States on Saturday, causing widespread coastal flooding, travel chaos, and at least one fatality. The severe weather prompted states of emergency in New York and New Jersey, grounding thousands of flights and forcing the cancellation of major concerts and sporting events.

The Bottom Line Tragic Fatality: 56-year-old NYCHA employee Leighton Brown was killed by a falling tree in East Brooklyn while working an extra shift.

56-year-old NYCHA employee Leighton Brown was killed by a falling tree in East Brooklyn while working an extra shift. Major Cancellations: High-profile events including the Global Citizen Festival, Ed Sheeran’s Boston tour stop, and MLS matches were called off due to safety concerns.

Human Toll and Storm Impacts in New York and New Jersey

The storm’s toll hit close to home in Brooklyn, where 56-year-old Leighton Brown lost his life. A dedicated employee of the New York City Housing Authority, Brown was walking through an East Brooklyn neighborhood while working an extra shift when a falling tree struck him. Tributes poured in from local leaders, including the Office of the NYC Public Advocate, which noted on social media that Brown faithfully served Brooklyn residents and was widely known for his warm personality.

Across the region, the National Weather Service issued urgent warnings as wind gusts reached up to 55 mph (86 km/h). Streets and homes in coastal New Jersey communities like Surf City and Manasquan were inundated with floodwater, worsened by an incoming full moon. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged residents via video message to avoid unnecessary travel, warning citizens not to drive or walk through dangerous floodwaters.

Widespread Infrastructure Disruptions and Flight Groundings

The economic and logistical fallout of the nor’easter rippled quickly through transportation and utility grids. PowerOutage trackers reported that more than 160,000 households across the northeastern United States lost electricity as high winds whipped down power lines. FlightAware data showed the aviation sector took a severe hit, with more than 2,400 flights delayed and an additional 1,199 grounded on Saturday alone.

Nor’easter Impact Metrics (Saturday, Sept. 27, 2026) Category Impact Metric Key Location / Note Power Outages 160,000+ households Northeastern US Flight Disruptions 2,400+ delayed, 1,199 grounded FlightAware regional tracking Wind Speeds Up to 55 mph (86 km/h) New York warning thresholds Fatalities 1 confirmed East Brooklyn, NY

Live Entertainment and Major Events Call Offs

The cultural calendar took a devastating hit as event organizers scrambled to protect attendees. In New York City’s Central Park, the high-profile Global Citizen Festival—which boasted a lineup featuring Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and John Legend—was entirely scrapped. Major sports leagues also adjusted on the fly, with the Boston Red Sox moving the final game of their series against the Chicago Cubs to Sunday afternoon in Florida.

Photo: yahoo.com

Professional soccer felt the pinch as well, with a Major League Soccer match between Red Bull New York and St. Louis City SC cancelled outright. Meanwhile, in the Boston area, Ed Sheeran’s concert at Gillette Stadium was called off for safety reasons. Venues and promoters prioritized public safety as severe weather warnings stretched from Virginia all the way to Maine.

Emergency Declarations and Outlook for the Region

Governors in New York and New Jersey declared formal states of emergency as the coastal deluge intensified.