Seized Iranian Oil Tankers Head to US Under Ancient Prize Law

Nearly six million barrels of seized Iranian crude oil, valued at approximately $600 million, are quietly crossing the Atlantic Ocean toward the United States. Tracked by Tanker Trackers, three very large crude carriers intercepted under naval blockade orders are bound for American ports as President Donald Trump pivots toward aggressive economic warfare against Tehran.

Here is why that matters right now. As Brent futures trade at roughly $106 per barrel, these massive tankers represent a direct collision between modern geopolitical strategy and medieval maritime enforcement. But there is a twist in how Washington plans to handle the cargo, leaning heavily on an obscure legal doctrine.

Navigating the Atlantic Under the Watch of Naval Blockades

Three distinct vessels are currently making their long-distance transit across global shipping lanes. The Tifani and the Majestic X are currently positioned off the coast of Brazil after being boarded by naval forces in the Indian Ocean back in April. Meanwhile, a third vessel—known alternately as the Lenore or the Davina—just cleared the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa. It is now headed west into the Atlantic after an Indian Ocean interdiction in June.

Each of these vessels is a very large crude carrier capable of holding up to 2 million barrels of crude oil. The U.S. initially initiated its naval blockade in April to target ships attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports, extending the dragnet to Iran-linked vessels anywhere across the globe, including the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Following a brief summer ceasefire that temporarily lifted the restrictions, the blockade was swiftly reimposed as the administration doubled down on economic pressure.

Reviving Medieval Prize Law for Modern Federal Courts

The mechanics of bringing these tankers into U.S. control do not rely on standard civil forfeiture procedures. Instead, the administration is invoking prize law, an ancient body of maritime rules rooted in the Middle Ages. Unlike civil seizure laws that require the government to establish a statutory violation, a warrant, or specific jurisdiction, prize law allows the Defense Department to seize enemy vessels directly during times of war.

In the United States, this framework is anchored in the Constitution’s Captures Clause. President Abraham Lincoln famously utilized the Prize Act of 1812 to blockade Confederate seaports during the Civil War, and the statute was last invoked during the Spanish-American War. If these three tankers successfully complete their journey, they are expected to dock along the Texas coast, which serves as a major hub for top refiners and the Houston-based U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Aaron Reitz, heading that federal office, confirmed the operational readiness of local authorities to handle the incoming cargo. National security interests frequently require the military to seize assets supporting an enemy during active conflict, and federal courts must be prepared to adjudicate the disposition of those captured resources.

Summary of Seized Iranian Crude Tankers and Transit Status Vessel Name Capacity Interdiction Location Current Position (Late September 2026) Tifani ~2 Million Barrels Indian Ocean (April) Off the coast of Brazil Majestic X ~2 Million Barrels Indian Ocean (April) Off the coast of Brazil Lenore / Davina ~2 Million Barrels Indian Ocean (June) Crossing the Atlantic (Cleared Cape of Good Hope)

The Broader Energy Market Implications

Bringing nearly six million barrels of heavy crude directly into the U.S. refining ecosystem arrives at a delicate moment for international commodities markets. With Brent crude hovering around $106 per barrel, supply constraints and geopolitical friction continue to dictate pricing dynamics across global shipping lanes. Displacing or absorbing this much crude through legal forfeiture mechanisms adds an unusual supply variable directly into the domestic market.

Iranian Oil Tankers SEIZED and Heading to the US! #energysecurity #oilandgas

As these vessels close the final miles of their transatlantic voyage, the legal battles in Texas federal courts will test the modern viability of centuries-old maritime statutes. Whether this enforcement strategy sets a broader precedent for future sanctions enforcement remains one of the defining questions of the current maritime standoff.