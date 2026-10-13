Dina Williamson given suspended sentence for blackmailing ex-husband

Dina Williamson was handed a three-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months at Bournemouth Crown Court after admitting to blackmailing her ex-husband, Ben Williamson. She threatened to make false regulatory complaints to destroy his 16-year career unless he paid her more divorce settlement money.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Professional Regulation: The General Dental Council (GDC) is the statutory body in the UK responsible for registering dental professionals and investigating fitness-to-practise concerns to protect public safety.

The General Dental Council (GDC) is the statutory body in the UK responsible for registering dental professionals and investigating fitness-to-practise concerns to protect public safety. Substance Use and Mental Health: Court proceedings noted that the marital breakdown and behavioral changes were linked by defense counsel to cannabis use and a subsequent mental health crisis.

Court proceedings noted that the marital breakdown and behavioral changes were linked by defense counsel to cannabis use and a subsequent mental health crisis. Investigation Timelines: Regulatory bodies are duty bound to investigate serious fitness-to-practise allegations, which can create prolonged psychological distress for clinicians even when accusations are ultimately proven entirely false.

The Escalation of Divorce Demands and Regulatory Threats

The couple met in 2019 and married in 2022, according to prosecutor Lydia Stephens speaking at Bournemouth Crown Court. The relationship deteriorated following behavioral changes attributed to cannabis use, leading to their separation and divorce in 2024.

By March 2025, Dina Williamson raised the prospect of approaching the GDC regarding her ex-husband. Ben Williamson, a dentist who is an alcoholic in recovery, instructed his ex-wife to communicate exclusively through his solicitors and subsequently blocked her direct messaging.

Matters escalated in May 2025 when Dina Williamson sent messages claiming she could not pay her rent, stating that her credit cards were maxed out and she was relying on food banks. She messaged him: “No chance of a reply? See you at my funeral then?” When he did not respond, she followed through on her threats.

False Accusations and the Nine-Month GDC Investigation

Dina Williamson contacted the GDC to allege that Ben Williamson was drinking alcohol between seeing patients at work. She also posted on the private practice’s Facebook page, claiming that some of the male dental surgeons were unfaithful to their wives.

The GDC launched a formal fitness-to-practise investigation. The investigation formally concluded in February 2026, clearing him of any wrongdoing and finding the claims to be false.

In his victim impact statement, Ben Williamson described the toll of the ordeal: “The threat of a fitness to practice case was distressing. It would have threatened my career. The GDC was satisfied this was a false accusation. It has been wholly upsetting. This lifechanging experience of divorce was compounded by these lies, threats and greed.”

Event Timeline Action Taken Key Details March 2025 Initial Threat Dina Williamson first raised the prospect of contacting the GDC. April 2025 Communication Breakdown Ben Williamson blocked direct contact and requested all communication go through solicitors. May 2025 Escalation & Report Extortion messages sent; formal false allegations lodged with the GDC regarding workplace drinking. February 2026 Exoneration GDC investigation concluded with no further action, formally clearing Ben Williamson.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients or healthcare practitioners experiencing overwhelming mental health crises, suicidal ideation, or severe anxiety should contact local emergency services or dedicated mental health helplines. Regulatory bodies like the GDC provide confidential support channels for practitioners dealing with health or performance concerns, ensuring that help is available independently of adversarial disputes.

Sentencing and Legal Penalties at Bournemouth Crown Court

When confronted by police, Dina Williamson initially denied attempting to blackmail her ex-husband, but investigators presented screenshots and text messages documenting her demands for money tied to the threat of professional ruin. She ultimately pleaded guilty to one charge of blackmail at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Lucy Conroy, defending, stated that her client had “suffered a mental health crisis from the breakdown of her relationship”. However, Judge Jonathan Fuller rejected mitigation based on her state of mind regarding the financial extortion.

In sentencing, Judge Fuller stated: “You made salacious and vexatious allegations against him to the GDC. These things take time to investigate and not until February the investigation dismissed the complaints. You sought to undermine and damage his professional reputation. Whatever your state of mind, you were trying to damage him unless he gave you money and that is blackmail.”

Dina Williamson was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 12 months. Additionally, the court issued a five-year restraining order prohibiting her from contacting her ex-husband.