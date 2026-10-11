Dr. Deepak Prajapat details autumn cough causes in India

When October transitions into November, a lingering cough, irritated throat, or nasal congestion frequently arises across various regions of India, notably within the Delhi-NCR area. Shifts in temperature, residual humidity from the post-monsoon season, environmental allergens, respiratory illnesses, and declining air quality all play a role in provoking these signs.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Differential Diagnosis Matters: A cough during autumn is not automatically a viral infection; it requires evaluating whether symptoms involve itching (allergies), fever (infections), or environmental triggers like smog (pollution).

A cough during autumn is not automatically a viral infection; it requires evaluating whether symptoms involve itching (allergies), fever (infections), or environmental triggers like smog (pollution). Concurrent Etiologies: Patients frequently suffer from multiple overlapping triggers simultaneously, such as a viral infection exacerbating pre-existing allergic airway inflammation.

Patients frequently suffer from multiple overlapping triggers simultaneously, such as a viral infection exacerbating pre-existing allergic airway inflammation. Triage Thresholds: Medical evaluation is necessary if symptoms persist beyond three weeks, worsen progressively, or are accompanied by persistent fever, unexplained weight loss, or wheezing.

Clinical Differentiation of Autumn Respiratory Symptoms

Differentiating the root cause of a seasonal cough remains challenging because these conditions can produce similar symptoms. According to Dr. Deepak Prajapat, Pulmonologist at Metro Heart Institute, Noida, certain clues may help you identify the likely cause and decide when to seek medical advice.

Seasonal allergies typically present with a dry, ticklish, and persistent cough driven by airborne allergens such as pollen, dust mites, and mold. According to research featured in the journal ‘Laryngoscope Investigative Otolaryngology’, seasonal allergies are known to peak through September, October, and November. In northern India, pollen levels during these months may trigger symptoms in sensitive people. These allergic responses manifest primarily through repeated sneezing, clear nasal discharge, and an itchy nose, throat, or eyes, without fever or body aches.

Conversely, infection-related coughs follow a distinct trajectory. Illnesses affecting the respiratory tract that stem from viruses—such as those responsible for COVID-19, influenza, and the common cold—frequently spread throughout seasonal shifts. As noted in a paper featured in the publication ‘Clinical Microbiology and Infection’, a cough brought on by an infection can present alongside a sore throat, nasal discharge or congestion, chills or fever, headaches, muscle aches, fatigue, general weakness, along with phlegm or mucus.

Feature Allergy-Related Cough Infection-Related Cough Pollution-Related Cough Cough Type Usually dry, ticklish, and persistent Starts dry, then turns wet/productive with mucus Dry and raspy, accompanied by throat irritation Accompanying Symptoms Itchy eyes, nose, or throat; sneezing and clear, watery runny nose; no fever Fever, chills, or body aches; thick yellow/green mucus; fatigue and sore throat Burning sensation in throat/eyes; chest tightness or heavy breathing; irritation clears up when indoors Primary Cause Airborne allergens like pollen, dust mites, pet dander, or mold Viruses or bacteria infecting the respiratory tract Smog, vehicle exhaust, particulate matter (PM 2.5), or industrial smoke Primary Relief Antihistamines, nasal sprays, avoiding triggers Rest, hydration, cough suppressants, or antibiotics (if bacterial) Wearing an N95 mask outdoors, air purifiers, steam inhalation

Environmental Exposure and Particulate Airway Injury

Air pollution is another important reason for coughing during October and November, especially in northern Indian cities. Within the Delhi-NCR region, shifting meteorological patterns alongside factors like vehicular exhaust, building dust, and stubble burning heavily degrade air quality. Smoke, dust, and fine particulate matter can irritate the airways.

The effects of poor air quality often involve a raspy, dry cough, a sore or stinging throat, irritated and watery eyes, constricted chest muscles, wheezing, or shortness of breath. Symptoms may worsen during outdoor travel, exercise near busy roads, or periods of poor air quality. Furthermore, smog and pollutants can exacerbate asthma and pre-existing respiratory disorders, worsening physical discomfort independently of any underlying infection.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Do not assume that every seasonal cough is harmless. Antibiotics do not treat viral infections and should only be taken when prescribed for an appropriate reason. Individuals diagnosed with asthma, chronic respiratory illnesses, compromised immune systems, and elderly populations need to monitor worsening breathing difficulties with heightened vigilance.

Schedule a doctor’s visit if your coughing persists past three weeks, recurs frequently, intensifies, or presents alongside an ongoing fever, unexplained reduction in body weight, or wheezing sounds. Get immediate medical help if you experience troubled breathing, intense chest pain, a bluish or grayish tint on your lips, mental confusion, or if you cough up blood.

Rather than depending entirely on home remedies, make sure to consult a medical professional if your cough continues or begins to interfere with your breathing.

References

Laryngoscope Investigative Otolaryngology: Report on seasonal allergies.

Clinical Microbiology and Infection: Study on infection-related cough.

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