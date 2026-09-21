Dr. Reddy’s and Takeda to Launch QDENGA Dengue Vaccine in India by 2027

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to launch India’s first approved dengue vaccine, QDENGA, in the country’s private market by the first half of 2027. The vaccine, a live-attenuated tetravalent formulation, targets individuals aged 4 to 60 years to mitigate the national dengue burden.

The convergence of commercial pharmaceutical distribution and public health strategy reached a milestone when Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories secured the exclusive rights to market Takeda Pharmaceutical Company’s QDENGA vaccine across India’s private sector. Announced in September 2026, this partnership bridges international vaccine manufacturing with domestic healthcare delivery.

Understanding the Mechanism of Action and Clinical Scope

QDENGA is classified as a live-attenuated tetravalent vaccine, meaning it utilizes weakened, live strains of the dengue virus. The “tetravalent” designation indicates that the formulation covers all four distinct circulating dengue virus serotypes: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) granted marketing authorization for QDENGA in July 2026 for individuals aged 4 to 60 years. Administration follows a two-dose regimen given three months apart. By securing this portfolio, Dr. Reddy’s leverages its standing as the second-largest vaccine player in India to coordinate cold-chain logistics, healthcare professional education, and patient outreach.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Tetravalent Protection: The vaccine trains the immune system to recognize and fight all four strains of the dengue virus.

The vaccine trains the immune system to recognize and fight all four strains of the dengue virus. Two-Dose Schedule: Patients must receive two separate injections administered three months apart.

Patients must receive two separate injections administered three months apart. Age Parameters: The CDSCO has cleared the vaccine for individuals between 4 and 60 years old.

Geo-Epidemiological Integration and Market Division

The rollout of QDENGA represents a targeted intervention supported by a division of labor between the corporate partners. While Dr. Reddy’s exclusively manages private-market distribution, disease awareness campaigns, and engagement with healthcare professionals, Takeda retains overall medical and brand oversight, legal ownership, and rights to the public market.

Photo: thehindu.com

M. V. Ramana, CEO of Global Generics at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, emphasized the strategic importance of this venture in official corporate statements, noting that the collaboration aims to address the country’s dengue burden. In parallel, Dr. Mahender Nayak, Head of Intercontinental Markets for Takeda’s International Business Unit, highlighted that the private-market alliance ensures timely access for eligible populations once commercial distribution begins in 2027.

Key Operational Parameters of the QDENGA India Distribution Agreement Parameter Details Vaccine Candidate QDENGA Manufacturer Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Private Distributor Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Target Demographic Individuals aged 4 to 60 years Dosing Protocol Two doses, administered 3 months apart Regulatory Approval CDSCO Marketing Authorisation (July 2026) Projected Market Availability First half of 2027

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Future Trajectory of Vector Control in South Asia

Globally, the vaccine has seen over 32 million doses distributed across 43 countries, informing its deployment in South Asia.

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References

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations. Always consult a licensed healthcare professional for personalized guidance regarding vaccination and infectious disease prevention.