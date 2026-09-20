Dr. Simi Registers Café Simi Brand for Expansion Into Chile

While the local subsidiary has not announced an official launch date or operating format for Chile, the move aligns with a broader international expansion strategy targeting discount beverage and food retail.

Here is the math. The INAPI trademark registration grants exclusive commercial use through June 30, 2036, covering cafeterias, restaurants, takeout, self-service, and the retail distribution of food, sweets, and beverages.

The Bottom Line

Asset Securitization: Farmacias Similares Chile secured exclusive IP rights for “Café Simi” valid through June 2036, protecting future retail optionality across more than 500 established domestic pharmacy locations.

Farmacias Similares Chile secured exclusive IP rights for “Café Simi” valid through June 2036, protecting future retail optionality across more than 500 established domestic pharmacy locations. Cross-Border Scale: The parent group opened its third Café Simi location on September 4 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, implementing a target expansion rate of approximately 3.5 new units per month.

The parent group opened its third Café Simi location on September 4 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, implementing a target expansion rate of approximately 3.5 new units per month. Diversified Unit Economics: The store model integrates low-cost beverage sales with auxiliary services like SimiPet Care veterinary clinics, optimizing revenue per square meter in high-traffic retail corridors.

Scaling the Discount Model Across Retail Footprints

The intellectual property filing in Chile follows a multi-year blueprint laid out by the parent enterprise, Grupo Por Un País Mejor. Chief Executive Officer Víctor González Herrera previously indicated that the Café Simi concept would cross borders into Chile, Colombia, and the United States. The commercial framework mirrors the low-cost model that propelled Farmacias Similares to capture significant market share in the generic pharmaceutical sector since its inception in 1997.

In Mexico, the corporate strategy relies on a hybrid real estate model. Expansion efforts combine company-owned flagships, franchise agreements, and the conversion of underutilized floor space inside the firm’s extensive network of 10,000 retail pharmacies. Following initial pilot tests in 2024—including a concept store within the Casa del Doctor Simi museum—the company accelerated store openings in September, establishing an operational pace of roughly 3.5 new coffee shops monthly.

Competitive Dynamics and Margin Protection in Latin American Retail

Market observers in Mexico note that the rapid deployment of Café Simi locations directly challenges established premium and mid-tier coffee chains through aggressive value positioning and uniform pricing structures across all outlets.

Photo: radiopolar.com

In Chile, where Farmacias Similares operates more than 500 storefronts and ranks among the top three industry players, the integration of retail food services introduces a fresh vector for revenue diversification.

Metric / Milestone Details Chilean Trademark Expiration June 30, 2036 (Renewable via INAPI) Local Store Network (Chile) More than 500 operating farmacias Mexican Expansion Pace ~3.5 new café units per month International Footprint Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, El Salvador, USA, Chile

Strategic Outlook for Investors and Consumers

The formalization of the Café Simi brand in South America underscores how discount conglomerates leverage existing distribution networks to capture adjacent consumer spend. By capitalizing on brand equity built over nearly three decades of generic pharmaceutical retail, the group positions itself to capture budget-conscious consumers seeking affordable urban convenience.

Photo: elinformadorchile.cl

For now, the legal groundwork is established, leaving the ultimate timing of the store openings dependent on macroeconomic conditions and retail leasing costs.