Christopher Kane and Mulberry Make London Fashion Week Comeback

Designer Christopher Kane and luxury house Mulberry staged a high-profile joint comeback on the London Fashion Week calendar on Sunday, Sept. 20. Marking Mulberry’s first ready-to-wear runway show in six years, the collection debuted at 3 p.m., spearheaded by Kane in his new role as creative director for women’s ready-to-wear.

Here is the kicker for retail watchers: the pieces showcased during this major September outing are slated to hit stores and online platforms in January 2027.

The Bottom Line

The Milestone: Mulberry ended a six-year runway hiatus with its first ready-to-wear collection designed by Christopher Kane, presented on Sept. 20.

Mulberry ended a six-year runway hiatus with its first ready-to-wear collection designed by Christopher Kane, presented on Sept. 20. The Strategy: The collaboration is a core pillar of Mulberry CEO Andrea Baldo’s “Back to the Mulberry Spirit” plan, aiming to rebuild momentum around creativity and craft.

The collaboration is a core pillar of Mulberry CEO Andrea Baldo’s “Back to the Mulberry Spirit” plan, aiming to rebuild momentum around creativity and craft. The Retail Rollout: Fashion enthusiasts won’t have to wait indefinitely for the runway pieces; the collection officially lands in stores and online in January 2027.

A Strategic Re-Entry into British Fashion

The road to this September showcase has been carefully paved by Mulberry’s leadership. Andrea Baldo, who stepped in as CEO in 2024 from Ganni, has pushed a commercial agenda rooted in the brand’s heritage. The strategy is paying off commercially, with Mulberry posting a 5.7 percent increase in total sales at constant currency over fiscal 2026, punctuated by a striking 13.6 percent jump in the second half. Year-over-year group sales for the 52 weeks ending March 28 rose 5 percent.

To celebrate the partnership earlier in the year, Mulberry and the British Fashion Council cohosted a lunch at Bar Finch in Mayfair, a new venue launched by publisher and film producer Charles Finch. Industry leaders, including BFC CEO Laura Weir and Christopher Kane himself, gathered to herald the brand’s return. “One of my earliest ambitions as CEO of the British Fashion Council has been to have iconic British brands return to the London Fashion Week schedule, so it is a real pleasure to welcome Mulberry back,” Weir stated, emphasizing how the house strengthens the capital’s creative and commercial pull.

Weaving Heritage with Kane’s Playful Edge

For Christopher Kane, whose eponymous label spent years under the Kering umbrella between 2013 and 2018 and who recently contributed a one-off collection to Self-Portrait’s residency program, this appointment marks a return to the official schedule. Known for an intellectually charged and playful design aesthetic, Kane is tasked with expanding Mulberry beyond its accessories core.

The brand’s previous ready-to-wear chapter ended in 2020 when Mulberry terminated its clothing and footwear license with Onward Luxury Group amid pandemic-era cost-cutting. That era’s final collection was helmed by former creative director Johnny Coca. Now, under Kane’s creative direction, the house is pivoting back to ready-to-wear. As Baldo noted, London serves as the ideal global stage to showcase this fresh chapter, underlining an absolute commitment to British talent and craftsmanship.

Mulberry by Christopher Kane: Key Metrics & Timeline

Milestone / Metric Details Runway Return Date Sunday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m. (London Fashion Week) Retail Launch January 2027 (In stores and online) Fiscal 2026 Performance 5.7% total sales increase at constant currency; 13.6% jump in the second half Previous RTW Hiatus Six years (following the end of the Onward Luxury Group license in 2020) Corporate Backing Controlled by Singaporean entrepreneur Christina Ong and Ong Beng Seng via Challice Ltd.

A Broader Renaissance for London Fashion Week

Mulberry’s high-profile return arrives as London Fashion Week regains its pull on marquee British names. Alongside Mulberry, Alexander McQueen is also slated to return to the London calendar for the spring 2027 season.

Photo: wwd.com

Mulberry by Christopher Kane Spring Summer 2027

Whether consumers and critics will fully embrace Kane’s vision translated into Mulberry’s leather-and-heritage framework remains the season’s most compelling question.

What are your thoughts on Christopher Kane taking the creative reins at Mulberry? Can a heritage accessories giant successfully recapture the ready-to-wear magic? Drop your takes in the comments below.