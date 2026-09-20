Fact Check: GMO Food Does Not Alter Human DNA, Experts Say

Baseless claims circulating on social media in Indonesia during September 2026 falsely allege that consuming genetically modified (GM) foods alters human genetics, triggers a “depopulation” agenda, and harms physical and mental health. International and local experts confirm these viral rumors lack scientific backing, noting that ingested DNA is digested like any other nutrient.

The viral spread of misinformation regarding agricultural biotechnology has triggered widespread anxiety across Indonesian digital platforms. As unfounded Facebook and Instagram posts claim that modified crops damage human disposition and disrupt hormones, experts and food scientists are stepping up to clarify the biological realities of digestion, genetic integrity, and food safety governance.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

DNA Breakdown: Eating genetically modified foods does not alter human DNA. The human stomach breaks down foreign DNA from plants and animals into nutrients, like conventional food.

Eating genetically modified foods does not alter human DNA. The human stomach breaks down foreign DNA from plants and animals into nutrients, like conventional food. Genomic Isolation: For a food-derived gene to alter a human genome, it would have to survive digestion, enter human cells, reach the nucleus, and integrate functionally—a process for which there is no evidence in approved GMO foods.

For a food-derived gene to alter a human genome, it would have to survive digestion, enter human cells, reach the nucleus, and integrate functionally—a process for which there is no evidence in approved GMO foods. Regulatory Safety: Genetically modified products approved for sale must pass safety evaluations managed by national regulatory bodies, including Indonesia’s Food and Drug Monitoring Agency.

The Anatomy of a Viral Food Myth

In early September 2026, Indonesian social media channels—including Facebook and Instagram—saw a surge in alarming graphics and posts. One viral Indonesian-language Facebook post published on September 5 claimed that GMOs are “very dangerous” and possess the “potential to damage human genetics and natural disposition, affect hormones and decrease physical, mental and intelligence qualities.” Subsequent posts amplified these anxieties on September 6 by tying agricultural biotechnology to a thoroughly debunked global “depopulation” conspiracy theory.

Screenshots captured by Agence France-Presse (AFP) on September 17 highlighted how these narratives generate distressed public reactions online. Commenters expressed fear over food safety oversight, asking who should be held accountable. Despite these recurring digital panics, scientists emphasize that the core premise of these claims violates fundamental molecular biology.

What Happens to DNA in the Human Gut?

To understand why these rumors fail basic clinical scrutiny, one must examine the mechanism of action during human digestion. Paul Teng Piang-Siong, a senior fellow on food security at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, addressed these concerns directly.

“A GMO contains foreign DNA, which like all DNA and protein, is digested in human stomachs and becomes nutrients for the body,” Piang-Siong noted in statements provided on September 16. He added, “We eat DNA all the time in our foods and it is not possible for these nutrients to alter the DNA in humans which are inherited from parents.”

Expanding on the biochemical hurdles required for gene transfer, Eko Hari Purnomo, a professor at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology at Bogor Agricultural University (IPB) in Indonesia, outlined the exact barriers on September 17. “For a food-derived gene to modify the human genome, it would have to survive digestion, enter human cells, reach the nucleus, become integrated into the genome, and remain functional,” Purnomo explained. “There is no evidence that eating approved GMO foods causes such genomic integration in humans.”

Global Regulatory Standards and Evidence-Based Safety

Regulatory frameworks exist internationally to evaluate the safety of agricultural biotechnology before commercial release. According to information from the World Health Organization (WHO), although theoretical discussions regarding gene transfer have occurred, the actual probability of such an event is low. The WHO notes that all GM products currently on the international market have passed safety assessments conducted by national authorities.

In Indonesia, the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency serves as the primary regulatory body responsible for overseeing these products. The agency evaluates every candidate GM food item for safety, nutritional composition, and other potential issues before granting authorization for public consumption.

Furthermore, extensive tracking confirms the safety profile of these foods. Wendy Hunt, Academic Chair of Food Science and Nutrition at Murdoch University in Australia, pointed out that since genetically engineered foods were first marketed in the mid-1990s, no harm to human health has been identified. Hunt highlighted a 2026 review of scientific evidence that established no causal links between the consumption of GM foods and the incidence of allergies, toxicity, or diseases such as cancer.

Scientific Parameter Conventional Foods Genetically Modified (GM) Foods Digestion Pathway Broken down in the gut. Broken down identically into nutrients. Genomic Impact No genomic integration into human cellular DNA. No evidence of genomic integration in humans. Regulatory Oversight Standard agricultural and food safety checks. Safety and nutritional assessments by agencies like Indonesia’s Food and Drug Monitoring Agency. Long-Term Health Data Historical consumption. Since mid-1990s, no harm identified; no causal link to toxicity or cancer.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Public Health Outlook

Backed by empirical data and oversight from institutions like Indonesia’s Food and Drug Monitoring Agency, the scientific consensus remains: approved genetically modified foods pose no greater health risk than their conventional counterparts and no threat to human genetic integrity.

Photo: yahoo.com

References

World Health Organization (WHO) information sheet on gene transfer.

Bogor Agricultural University (IPB): Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

Murdoch University: 2026 review of scientific evidence.

S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies: Nanyang Technological University.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.