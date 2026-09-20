Belarus Launches E-Visa for Indian Citizens to Boost Tourism and Business

Belarus has officially extended its e-visa facility to Indian citizens, opening a fresh corridor for travelers seeking alternatives to traditional European hotspots like Paris, Rome, or Switzerland, according to reporting by NDTV. The decision, executed by the country’s Council of Ministers following an initiative by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to strip away administrative friction for tourism, business trips, and cultural exchanges.

Simplifying Travel and Expanding Aviation Routes

The transition to an online visa platform is designed to streamline the application process and lower logistical barriers for Indian passport holders. Beyond the digital visa rollout, Belarusian authorities are actively laying the groundwork for improved connectivity. According to NDTV, plans are underway to establish direct flights connecting Minsk with Mumbai and Goa, a move that would drastically cut down travel times and bypass complicated layovers.

Exploring the Architectural and Natural Landmarks of Belarus

For travelers ready to look past Western Europe, Belarus offers a dense concentration of medieval history, Soviet-era memorials, and untamed wilderness. In the capital city of Minsk, visitors encounter broad Stalinist-era avenues alongside modern marvels like the National Library of Belarus, whose distinctive rhombicuboctahedron shape dominates the skyline, alongside Independence Square and Victory Square.

Photo: ndtv.com

Venturing outside the capital reveals centuries of layered European heritage. Mir Castle, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, showcases a striking synthesis of Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque architectural styles. Similarly, the Nesvizh Palace complex—once the seat of the influential Radziwiłł family—offers manicured gardens and the historic Corpus Christi Church.

For those drawn to twentieth-century history, the 19th-century Brest Fortress stands as a solemn World War II memorial commemorating the fierce defense of 1941. Nature enthusiasts can trade urban history for the wilderness of Braslav Lakes National Park, an expansive terrain characterized by hundreds of interconnected glacial lakes, dense pine forests, and isolated islands.

A Strategic Pivot Toward Greater Exchange

The updated regulations also encompass revised supporting documents and streamlined terminology, reflecting a systematic modernization of the country’s border policies.

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For adventurers willing to chart a course off the beaten path, Eastern Europe’s hidden gem is suddenly much closer to home.