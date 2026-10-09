Dylan Laube Collects Custom Luxury Tracksuits Inspired By Film

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube has collected a collection of nearly two dozen luxurious custom tracksuits, inspired by Colin Farrell’s character in the 2019 film The Gentlemen, becoming a fixture of the team’s pre-game atmosphere.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Team Chemistry: Teammates actively track and rank his weekly arrivals, creating a cohesive pre-game ritual that star edge rusher Maxx Crosby describes as “one of one.”

From the Silver Screen to the Las Vegas Locker Room

The origin of Laube’s extensive wardrobe traces back to a specific cinematic inspiration. After watching Guy Ritchie’s 2019 crime comedy The Gentlemen, the running back sought out the costume designers behind Colin Farrell’s impeccably tailored athletic wear.

That inquiry led him directly to a specialized manufacturing outfit in Ukraine. What started as a long-shot outreach materialized into an initial delivery of several hand-stitched sets, prompting Laube to expand the inventory himself.

According to Raiders.com reporting, Laube now possesses nearly two dozen custom pieces alongside standard workout gear. His prized possession is a beige Louis Vuitton set reserved strictly for high-stakes fixtures, including the team’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Coincidence or psychological edge, the game day apparel has seemingly translated to production on the gridiron. Against Miami, Laube notched 95 yards across two kickoff returns while sporting the luxury set.

Teammate Reactions and the “Superman Cape” Effect

The tracksuit rotation has grown far beyond a personal hobby, turning into a collective ritual for the Raiders’ roster. Fellow 2024 draftee Tommy Eichenberg noted that the weekly reveal helps rally the team.

“I love them. The whole team loves them,” said Tommy Eichenberg, who was drafted with Laube in 2024. “It definitely rallies the team. I love seeing which one he’s going to wear each week.”

That sentiment is shared across the offensive backfield. Fellow running back Ashton Jeanty offered a vivid comparison for the psychological shift the outfits provide.

He has a different confidence and swag when he’s wearing them. It’s almost like that’s what gives him his confidence. — Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty went as far as likening the tailored sets to a personalized Superman cape, a notion Laube did not dismiss. For Laube, the aesthetic delivers a specific competitive demeanor.

“It’s fun,” Laube said, as reported by Raiders.com. “It’s just that confidence, that swagger of that gangster to it. Like we’re coming in to beat someone’s ass.”

Suit Type Notable Wear Date Associated Performance Beige Louis Vuitton Set Season Opener vs. Miami Dolphins 95 yards on 2 kickoff returns Custom Hand-Stitched Ukrainian Sets Various Weekly Fixtures Locker room team morale boost

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