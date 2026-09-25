Education Priorities: Quebec Political Parties’ Commitments for Outaouais

As the Outaouais region enters the provincial electoral spotlight ahead of active campaigning, education funding and infrastructure commitments have taken center stage among local candidates. While four of the five major political parties detailed specific spending plans—ranging from C$70 million for health poles to new school construction—the Parti Québécois declined to participate in the TVA Gatineau platform interviews.

The Bottom Line Infrastructure Push: The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) and Liberal Party have both outlined targeted capital allocations, including a proposed fourth floor for the Félix-Leclerc campus at the Cégep de l’Outaouais.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) and Liberal Party have both outlined targeted capital allocations, including a proposed fourth floor for the Félix-Leclerc campus at the Cégep de l’Outaouais. Decentralization Focus: The Parti conservateur du Québec emphasizes shifting regional education decisions away from Montreal, prioritizing medical training pathways.

The Parti conservateur du Québec emphasizes shifting regional education decisions away from Montreal, prioritizing medical training pathways. Labor and Support: Québec Solidaire targets staffing deficits and structural repair backlogs across primary and secondary schools in the region.

Platform Breakdown Across the Outaouais Region

Local educational stakeholders in western Quebec are weighing distinct fiscal and structural promises as campaigns ramp up.

Education sector demands have driven the policy debates. Québec Solidaire has positioned its platform around improving working conditions and study accessibility. The party proposes launching a major initiative to repair deteriorating infrastructure at primary and secondary schools, adding support personnel, and granting regional cégep status to the Cégep de l’Outaouais. This latter move is intended to facilitate the construction of satellite campuses throughout the region while addressing historic funding deficits and subsidizing student teaching placements.

Capital Investments and Healthcare Training Commitments

The incumbent CAQ administration highlights its prior and ongoing capital expenditures in the Outaouais. Notable projects include a C$70 million health pole at the Université du Québec en Outaouais (UQO) designed to train regional healthcare workers, alongside a C$28 million expansion of the Cégep de l’Outaouais and the introduction of new radiodiagnostic technology and physiotherapy programs.

Furthering these commitments, the CAQ announced plans on September 24 to construct a fourth floor at the Cégep de l’Outaouais’s Félix-Leclerc campus. Chiffré at approximately C$15 million and slated for completion by 2031, the addition aims to expand student capacity in healthcare disciplines. Suzanne Tremblay, the outgoing MNA and candidate in Hull, stated that the CAQ has invested more in the region than any other party.

Party Key Educational Commitment Estimated Scale / Financial Detail Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Health pole at UQO, Cégep expansion, 4th floor at Félix-Leclerc campus, 11 new schools C$70M (UQO health pole), C$28M (Cégep expansion), C$15M (Félix-Leclerc 4th floor) Parti libéral du Québec (PLQ) General assemblies on education, 1,000 specialized resources, school infrastructure on chemin Pink Deployment of 1,000 specialized resources by 2027-2028 Québec Solidaire Infrastructure overhaul, added support staff, regional cégep status for Cégep de l’Outaouais Targeted funding to close regional education deficits and subsidize student placements Parti conservateur du Québec (PCQ) Decentralization of the school system, prioritization of medical training in Outaouais Regional reallocation of training funds away from Montreal

Opposition Alternatives and Systemic Overhauls

The Parti libéral du Québec (PLQ) is pressing for broad structural reforms, echoing demands from union groups for general assemblies on education to completely rebuild the system. The PLQ promises to integrate 1,000 additional specialized resources into schools by the 2027-2028 academic year. Its regional infrastructure pledges match specific local demands, including the fourth-floor addition at the Félix-Leclerc campus, granting regional cégep status to the Cégep de l’Outaouais, building a new school on chemin Pink, and expanding the École de l’Amérique-Française—a project previously frozen by the CAQ. The PLQ frames UQO as a central economic engine for the entire Outaouais territory.

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Meanwhile, the Parti conservateur du Québec (PCQ) approaches the debate through the lens of regional autonomy and vocational prioritization. Michel Kadri, the PCQ candidate in Papineau, argued that training the next generation of medical professionals takes precedence, asserting that regional needs differ fundamentally from those in Montreal. “Notre région n’a pas nécessairement les mêmes besoins que Montréal. […] Il faut laisser l’éducation à l’éducateur,” Kadri noted, advocating for a decentralized model that redirects funds directly to local instructional bodies.

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