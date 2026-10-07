EPPO Raids Portugal in €100M EU Fund Fraud Operation

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office launched a major anti-fraud operation in Portugal on Wednesday, carrying out 250 simultaneous search and seizure actions and executing more than 20 arrest warrants, english.news.cn reported. The sweeping operation targeted suspected fraud involving European Union funds, including Portugal’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, with estimated losses to the state exceeding 100 million euros.

Porto Raids and Greater Lisbon Ramifications

The operation mobilized approximately 700 Judicial Police officers and 300 inspectors across the country. Law enforcement focused primarily on the northern region around Porto, while simultaneous actions extended into the Greater Lisbon area.

Investigators targeted two separate inquiries centered on VAT carousel fraud schemes. Thousands of mobile phone handsets were traded in simulated cross-border transactions between European Union companies, including shell entities created solely for the operation. These transactions allowed perpetrators to either avoid paying VAT or fraudulently claim refunds.

Charges and Cross-Border Scope

Suspects faced charges of criminal association, tax fraud, money laundering, corruption, and misappropriation of subsidies. Detainees were slated to be brought before the Porto Criminal Investigation Court.

Authorities carried out simultaneous searches and arrests in other European Union member states whose public finances were allegedly defrauded by the same networks.

Operation Detail Recorded Figure Search and Seizure Actions 250 simultaneous actions Arrest Warrants Executed More than 20 warrants Judicial Police Officers Deployed Approximately 700 officers Inspectors Mobilized 300 inspectors Estimated State Losses Exceeding 100 million euros (112 million U.S. dollars)

The EPPO’s ongoing proceedings will determine the full extent of the transnational network as detainees face formal questioning in Porto.