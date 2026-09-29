Eritrea faces visa issues and UCI kit fines at World Championships

The UCI Road World Championships in Canada delivered a compounding disaster for Eritrea as severe visa hurdles depleted their elite men’s and U23 squads, before post-race kit infringements triggered financial penalties from the UCI commissaires for Biniam Girmay, Dawit Mulubrhan, and team director Samsom Ghebreyesus.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Equipment Compliance Risk: Strict UCI enforcement on “Different clothing for the different riders of a team” (Article 2.12.007.3.9) highlights ongoing friction between trade team branding and federation mandates during global championships.

Visa Hurdles Decimate the Eritrean Roster

Administrative roadblocks robbed the Eritrean national setup of vital horsepower before the flag even dropped in Canada. Biniam Girmay confirmed to Eurosport ahead of the elite men’s road race that Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier and Natnael Tesfatsion were grounded entirely by visa denials.

The initial squad announcement featured both riders, but only Ghebreigzabhier made the official start list before ultimately being categorized as a non-starter. Tesfatsion’s absence was clear earlier in the week. The crisis mirrored the logistical hurdles that occurred for Eritrea at the 2023 Worlds in the UK, when Girmay and others did not participate after facing visa issues.

The depth depletion extended past the elite men’s category. The U23 roster suffered parallel attrition as Nahom Efriem started the race, while Milkias Maekele—listed as a non-starter—and Yafiet Mulugeta were absent.

Photo: yahoo.com

Kit Infringements and Financial Penalties

Administrative frustration morphed into financial sanctions once the racing concluded. The UCI commissaires issued a post-race communiqué penalizing Girmay and Mulubrhan 500 Swiss Francs apiece under Article 2.12.007.3.9 for ‘Different clothing for the different riders of a team.’ Team director Samsom Ghebreyesus was fined 1000 Swiss Francs.

Photographic evidence from the event underscored the disjointed aesthetic. Girmay piloted a skinsuit supplied by Verge—the kit manufacturer of his former team, Intermarché-Wanty—melding Eritrean national colors on the chest with black shorts and dual branding for NSN Cycling. Mulubrhan sported a mismatched combination of jersey and shorts featuring differing upper colorways.

Personnel Role / Category Status / Penalty Kit Configuration Note Biniam Girmay Elite Men Fined 500 CHF Verge skinsuit, NSN Cycling branding Dawit Mulubrhan Elite Men Fined 500 CHF Mismatched uppers; XDS-Astana trade gilet at race start Merhawi Kudus Elite Men No Fine Switched from Ekoi podium jersey to RH77 shorts before flag-off Samsom Ghebreyesus Team Director Fined 1000 CHF N/A

Merhawi Kudus managed to dodge the disciplinary sweep. Kudus executed a pre-race wardrobe change, swapping his podium Ekoi jersey and RH77 black shorts for the multi-colored RH77 bottoms worn by the bulk of the squad. Complications were further muddied by trade team outer layers; Girmay and Mulubrhan both initiated the breakaway wearing gilets from NSN Cycling and XDS-Astana respectively before shedding them 25 kilometers into the race.

The Structural Divide in National Federation Funding

Well-funded cycling powerhouses like Belgium arrive at global championships outfitted in comprehensive, bespoke national gilets and accessories. Conversely, nations with leaner federation budgets frequently rely on trade team garments to bridge the gap in cold-weather protection or rain layers.

Because the UCI rulebook strictly isolates jerseys, shorts, and rain jackets under the ‘different clothing’ restriction, riders routinely exploit grey areas like gilets and arm warmers. For smaller African federations navigating chronic visa barriers and limited manufacturing allocations, outfitting a cohesive squad remains an uphill battle.

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