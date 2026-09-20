EXODUS Preview: Sci-Fi RPG Combines Time Dilation with Meaningful Choices

Developed by Archetype Entertainment and scheduled for an April 7, 2027 release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, the sci-fi action RPG EXODUS features a unique time-dilation mechanic known as the “Urashima effect,” forcing protagonist Jun Aslan to confront decades of passing time on his home planet during interstellar travel.

Archetype Entertainment Debuts Time-Dilation Mechanics at TGS 2026

Wizards of the Coast and developer Archetype Entertainment brought their upcoming sci-fi action RPG EXODUS to the Tokyo Game Show 2026 media floor, offering a hands-on look at the studio’s debut title. Founded by industry veterans who worked on franchises like Mass Effect and Dragon Age, Archetype is positioning the game around hard choices and relativistic physics.

The story follows Jun Aslan, the child of legendary traveler Orion Aslan. Jun lives in a frontier salvage community on the home world of Lidon. That world is slowly decaying due to a mysterious planetary phenomenon called the “Lot.” To save Lidon, Jun journeys across the stars to revive the ancient dynasty of travelers known as the Celestials. These precursors evolved far beyond standard humanity through genetic engineering and bio-engineering.

Relativistic Physics Meet Interstellar Drama

Unlike standard space-opera titles utilizing faster-than-light warp speeds, EXODUS grounds its sci-fi framework in contemporary theoretical physics. According to narrative director Drew Karpyshyn and game director Jesse Sky, space voyages require traveling near light speed. This physical constraint triggers the relativistic “Urashima effect.”

When Jun travels to another star system, days might pass for the protagonist, while years or decades slip by for friends and loved ones left behind on Lidon. This temporal discrepancy creates an ongoing emotional tax. The developmental inspiration draws from multi-generational family dynamics in Dune, companion-driven adventures in Star Wars, and time-dilation mechanics seen in films like Interstellar.

The universe also populates its ranks with non-human entities. Players encounter “Awakenings”—animals granted human-level intelligence—such as a bounty hunter named Salt, a tactical octopus operating inside a specialized mechanical suit. The space station featured in the media demo is run entirely by Kay, an intelligent frog-like species.

Tactical Combat and Environmental Traversal

The hands-on gameplay demo dropped media participants into a mid-game mission aboard a space station. Jun needs parts for a crucial interstellar vessel, requiring cooperation with a rival traveler leader who demands the liberation of the Kay station in return.

Combat relies primarily on a third-person shooter framework. Players swap between assault rifles, semi-automatic weapons, and shotgun-adjacent armaments. However, gunplay alone fails to solve every encounter. Hardened enemies equipped with forward-facing shields shrug off frontal bullet damage. To crack their defenses, players must leverage unique character abilities, such as stasis fields or tactical cloaking.

Cover mechanics exist, but staying stationary proves fatal. Enemies actively flank, cross barriers, and rain missiles from above. Relocation via rolling evasion remains critical. Companions also alter the flow of combat. Jun can intentionally draw enemy agro while AI companions flank from blind spots, or vice versa, letting players pivot into a supportive oversight role.

Beyond gunplay, exploration demands utilizing a grappling hook and specialized abilities to clear environmental blockages and secure upgrade points. These exploratory tangents directly feed the character progression tree.

Morality Metrics and Narrative Fallout

Dialogue choices carry direct consequences. During the station infiltration, players encounter an injured footsoldier from a rival faction who begs for mercy. Dialogue trees offer options ranging from hostility to overt sympathy.

Choosing to hand over a scarce personal medical item to save the enemy soldier triggers a distinct moral meter notification on screen. Game systems track two primary indices: “Paladin,” which emphasizes human virtue, and “Immortal,” which aligns with Celestial ambition and grand-scale vision. These paths are not mutually exclusive, allowing for a hybrid moral stance.

According to the development team, these decisions ripple outward. While main mission beats remain structurally fixed, side missions, companion dynamics, and endgame roster alignments shift depending on the player’s choices. The ultimate payoff of the Urashima effect relies on returning to Lidon years later to face the long-term societal fallout of those past decisions.

With an official launch target set for April 7, 2027, players still have time to digest how much weight they are willing to place on relationships doomed to age at a different rate than the traveler saving them.