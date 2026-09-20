Experts urge caution as flooding raises disease risks

Prolonged heavy rain and flooding across low-lying regions have driven urgent public health warnings as stagnant water and contaminated runoff surge disease risks. Experts caution that survivors face severe threats ranging from waterborne bacterial infections and mosquito-borne illnesses to profound mental health strains that linger long after floodwaters recede.

While the immediate destruction of rising waters often dominates headlines, public health specialists emphasize that the greatest danger to human life and well-being frequently unfolds in the days, weeks, and months following a disaster. Floods account for about half of all deaths related to natural disasters worldwide each year. Beyond immediate drowning hazards, electrical injuries, and hypothermia, contaminated environments trigger surges in infectious diseases and mental health crises across affected populations.

Infectious Pathogens Thrive in Contaminated Floodwaters and Mud

Floodwaters are rarely clean. They pick up sewage, animal waste, industrial pollutants, and disease-causing organisms proliferating in warming environmental waters. In regions like Hà Nội and surrounding northern provinces, prolonged heavy rain and flooding expose residents and sanitation workers to severe biological hazards as they wade through polluted muck during cleanup operations.

According to clinical specialists, the spectrum of post-flood illness is broad. Dr. Nguyễn Quốc Phương, head of the Infection Control Department at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, warns that infection risks depend heavily on direct exposure to mud and contaminated water, with rural and low-lying agricultural communities facing the steepest hazards.

European data highlights that sewage overflows significantly elevate viral, bacterial, and parasitic infection rates.

Viral Pathogens: Norovirus, hepatitis A, and rotavirus infections increase due to compromised sanitation systems.

Norovirus, hepatitis A, and rotavirus infections increase due to compromised sanitation systems. Bacterial Infections: Pathogenic strains such as Campylobacter, pathogenic E. coli, Salmonella enterica, and Leptospira bacteria—which spread through water contaminated by animal urine, particularly from rats—enter the body through breaks in the skin.

Pathogenic strains such as Campylobacter, pathogenic E. coli, Salmonella enterica, and Leptospira bacteria—which spread through water contaminated by animal urine, particularly from rats—enter the body through breaks in the skin. Parasitic Illnesses: Cryptosporidium and Giardia present heightened waterborne risks.

Cryptosporidium and Giardia present heightened waterborne risks. Soil-Dwelling Threats: Melioidosis, or Whitmore disease, caused by Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria found in soil and water, can enter through wounds or be inhaled during rainy seasons.

Vector-Borne Outbreaks and Gastrointestinal Complications After the Waters Recede

Complacency can prove fatal once the visible water level drops. Regina LaRocque, an associate professor of medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, notes that clinicians must maintain clinical vigilance regarding vector- and waterborne illnesses.

St. Louis Encephalitis Virus Confirmed in Midland County Mosquitoes

Simultaneously, compromised drinking water supplies and spoiled food propel gastrointestinal disease rates upward. Dysentery, typhoid, cholera, and hepatitis A frequently cause widespread vomiting, abdominal pain, and severe diarrhea. Public health guidelines mandate drinking safe water, eating thoroughly cooked food, and discarding any food exposed to floodwaters.

Idaho health officials warn of West Nile virus risk after first meningitis case linked to infected mosquito bites

The Psychological Toll and Vulnerable Populations

While physical infections capture immediate clinical attention, researchers stress that the most underappreciated health consequences of floods are psychological. Data indicates that up to 75% of people affected by flooding suffer from mental health problems, ranging from short-term trauma and insomnia to acute anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Patrick Vinck, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, points out that repeated exposure to smaller, recurring flood events steadily erodes mental well-being and overall quality of life. Ronald Kessler, professor of health care policy in the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School, observed these deep psychological fractures firsthand while studying survivors of Hurricane Katrina.

“Major disasters have enormous mental health effects. There’s potential for permanent damage — you lose loved ones, your job, your house. Your community and way of life are gone. Depression, anxiety, uncertainty about the future, it’s scary stuff.” Ronald Kessler, McNeil Family Professor of Health Care Policy in the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School

Certain groups face drastically magnified risks during and after disaster events. The elderly, children, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic illnesses or physical impairments are especially vulnerable. Furthermore, emergency and ambulance service workers face elevated occupational hazards due to intense contact with debris, sewage, and mud.

District Staff Monitor Mosquito Populations for West Nile Virus

Systemic Preparedness Gaps Across Global Infrastructure

With climate change accelerating the frequency and intensity of hurricanes, severe riverbank-bursting rains, and rising sea levels, coastal and inland cities alike face a rapidly shifting hazard landscape. According to Patrick Vinck, many emergency health systems are not prepared to cope with the scale of disasters projected as global temperatures and sea levels rise.

Photo: climate-adapt.eea.europa.eu

Displacement compounds these systemic pressures. As tens of millions of people worldwide lose their homes to floods annually, temporary communal shelters and overcrowded housing elevate exposure to infectious pathogens and facilitate pulmonary fungal infections such as those caused by airborne Aspergillus spores. Medical infrastructure must adapt to recognize that disaster recovery extends far beyond initial rescue efforts, requiring sustained vigilance across clinical, infectious disease, and psychological support networks.