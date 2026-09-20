Two killed in massive Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow region, says Russia

At least two people died and six were injured in a massive overnight Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region, according to Governor Andrei Vorobyev. Across a coordinated wave of cross-border strikes, Russian authorities reported hundreds of drones intercepted, while Ukrainian officials documented civilian casualties and infrastructure damage in Odesa and Tatarstan.

Overnight Drone Strikes Hit the Moscow Region and Capital Refineries

A massive overnight drone campaign struck multiple municipalities across the Moscow region, damaging residential buildings and critical industrial infrastructure. Regional Governor Andrei Vorobyev reported that 249 drones had been shot down, leaving fires burning in several residential areas and a local warehouse in flames.

Photo: indiatoday.in

The assault exacted a direct toll on civilians. In Sofyino, a drone struck a three-storey residential building, killing a 44-year-old woman and injuring five others, including two children. In the Orekhovo-Zuevo district, an elderly man died after a private house took a direct hit. Local emergency services responded to damage across 17 municipalities, including Ramenskoye, Kolomna, and Istra, where residential homes and commercial premises suffered structural impacts.

In the capital itself, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that more than 350 drones were headed toward the region, with air defenses intercepting dozens as they approached. Sobyanin confirmed that an oil refinery was damaged and a drone struck a building near a city boulevard. Major aviation hubs felt the disruption immediately: Sheremetyevo Airport issued warnings regarding temporary restrictions, while Vnukovo Airport temporarily halted all arrivals and departures.

A warehouse burns near Moscow. In Ukraine, drone crews prepare to strike again

Industrial Hubs and Border Crossings Under Fire in Tatarstan and Krasnodar

Beyond the capital corridor, the air campaigns targeted key energy and petrochemical centers. In Russia’s Tatarstan region, Ukrainian drones struck Nizhnekamsk, an industrial center housing major oil refineries and petrochemical plants. According to the office of regional head Rustam Minnikhanov, two civilians were killed when a drone struck a tree near their parked car, while 12 others sustained injuries. Mayor Radmir Belyaev confirmed that a fire broke out at one of the city’s enterprises.

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Simultaneously, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence agency reported that long-range drones struck a major oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban within the Krasnodar region, targeting a key oil-processing unit and tank farm. Krasnodar authorities acknowledged that an attack on an enterprise injured three people, damaged an oil pipeline, and triggered a large fire, though local officials did not directly confirm the specific targets claimed by Kyiv.

Ukraine and Russia exchange heavy air strikes as civilian casualties rise

Farther west, the conflict reached the edge of the European Union. A drone strike hit near the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing with Poland, setting a petrol station on fire and forcing temporary closures. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha noted that the attack brought the threat posed by Russia directly to the borders of the European Union and NATO, while state railway operators reported a separate strike targeting a passenger train’s locomotive in the Volyn region.

Heavy Civilian Toll Mounts Across Ukrainian Cities and Air Defense Corridors

Ukraine faced its own intense barrage of nighttime strikes targeting urban centers and critical infrastructure. In the Black Sea port city of Odesa, regional officials reported that at least nine people were injured in a massive nighttime attack. This followed a previous strike that completely destroyed the upper floors of a residential high-rise, killing two people and injuring 26 others.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

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Moscow region struck in major Ukrainian drone attack

In the Kyiv and Sumy regions, earlier Russian operations left additional casualties. Kyiv regional head Tymur Tkachenko reported that a mother and her two young children were killed in Fastiv when residential houses were damaged. Meanwhile, top local official Oleh Hryhorov confirmed that four people died in the Sumy region when a drone struck the car they were traveling in.

Defense ministries on both sides reported staggering interception figures as the aerial campaign escalated ahead of winter. Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that its forces shot down 389 Ukrainian drones overnight across Tatarstan, other Russian regions, and occupied Crimea. Conversely, the Ukrainian Air Force stated that it intercepted or suppressed 409 out of 453 incoming Russian drones, as Kyiv continues to contend with strained stocks of air-defense interceptors.