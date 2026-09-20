Michelle Bachelet Withdraws Candidacy for UN Secretary-General

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet announced on September 19, 2026, that she is withdrawing her candidacy for United Nations Secretary-General. Her decision follows poor results in the UN Security Council’s third round of informal straw polls, where she finished in the penultimate position without receiving favorable votes in the encouraged category.

Here is why that matters for global diplomacy.

The Straw Poll Collapse Behind the Decision

The momentum behind Bachelet’s campaign stalled dramatically during the third round of informal consultations held on Friday, September 18, 2026. The former Chilean leader landed in the penultimate position and failed to secure any positive votes in the encouraged category, while absorbing heavy resistance.

Bachelet confirmed the withdrawal via a personal statement on Instagram. “Today I announce that I have decided not continued with the candidacy for the United Nations Secretary-General,” she stated, reflecting on a campaign designed to champion multilateralism and international law. “Some will believe that the times were not right for a candidacy like the one I wanted to represent. I do not regret having undertaken this great challenge.”

But there is a broader geopolitical context at play here. Throughout her campaign, Bachelet maintained the backing of key regional heavyweights, including Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Mexico’s government swiftly reaffirmed its respect for her leadership, highlighting her unquestionable credentials even as the UN Security Council numbers spelled the end of her run.

Shifting Dynamics in the UN Security Council

The elimination of high-profile contenders reshapes the arithmetic for the permanent members of the Security Council—the United States, China, Russia, France, and the United Kingdom—each of whom holds veto power over the final nomination. With straw polls acting as an early warning system, candidates must navigate fierce diplomatic crosscurrents without triggering a fatal veto.

Photo: infobae.com

The latest informal voting rounds painted a stark picture of the current field. Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan emerged as the front-runner in the latest straw poll, securing nine favorable votes, five opposing, and one abstention. Close behind, Guyana’s Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett captured eight favorable votes, six negative, and one abstention.

Candidate Country of Origin Favorable Votes (Encouraged) Negative Votes (Discouraged) Abstentions (No Opinion) Rebeca Grynspan Costa Rica 9 5 1 Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett Guyana 8 6 1 Rafael Grossi Argentina 5 8 2 Olara Otunnu Uganda 5 7 3

Other contenders also faced steep hurdles. Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi and Ugandan candidate Olara Otunnu each managed five favorable votes, but both absorbed significant pushback with eight and seven negative marks respectively. Meanwhile, Bachelet and Ivonne A-Baki found themselves shut out of the encouraged category entirely, collectively absorbing 20 negative votes between them.

The Legacy of Regional Representation

Even in defeat, Bachelet’s campaign leaves a mark on how the global community discusses leadership succession. She actively used her platform to push for structural changes in international representation, arguing that the next Secretary-General should be a woman from Latin America.

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“We contributed to installing in the global debate that the next secretary general must be a woman from Latin America, a truly independent person loyal to the principles of the charter of the organization,” Bachelet noted in her withdrawal address. She emphasized the necessity of upholding those principles rigorously against all states, regardless of their size or economic power.

As international stakeholders digest the shifting landscape, attention turns to how remaining candidates will manage the competing priorities of major powers. For now, Bachelet insists her departure from the ballot does not signal a retreat from public life. She intends to remain active in advocating for sustainable development and human rights across the globe.