Investigation Into Kaşif Kozinoğlu’s Death: ‘Kurtlar Vadisi Pusu’ Scripts Scrutinized for FETÖ Links

As the legal inquiry into the 2011 death of MİT official Kaşif Kozinoğlu intensifies, a three-person expert panel will examine every episode of the television series Kurtlar Vadisi-Pusu. Prosecutors are scrutinizing the show’s scripts and the phone records of its writers to uncover potential FETÖ infiltration, blending television history with a high-stakes judicial probe.

Here is the kicker.

The Bottom Line

The Panel: A three-member expert commission, including a specialist in FETÖ investigations and a scriptwriting expert, will review all episodes of Kurtlar Vadisi-Pusu.

A three-member expert commission, including a specialist in FETÖ investigations and a scriptwriting expert, will review all episodes of Kurtlar Vadisi-Pusu. Digital Footprints: Prosecutors have initiated HTS (historical traffic search) and base station data analyses for writers Raci Şaşmaz, Bahadır Özdener, and Cüneyt Aysan.

Prosecutors have initiated HTS (historical traffic search) and base station data analyses for writers Raci Şaşmaz, Bahadır Özdener, and Cüneyt Aysan. The Wider Case: The inquiry follows a series of detentions and arrests tied to Kaşif Kozinoğlu’s death at Silivri Prison on November 12, 2011.

Unpacking the Scriptwriter Interrogations and HTS Analysis

Writers Raci Şaşmaz, Bahadır Özdener, and Cüneyt Aysan previously appeared before prosecutors in a “knowledgeable party” capacity regarding characters and plot points seemingly modeled after Kaşif Kozinoğlu. But the inquiry has now evolved. According to reporting from Hürriyet, a special investigative team is mapping out the communication traffic of these creators.

The newly formed three-person expert panel has a distinct mandate. While the exact members remain unconfirmed, their professional profile is clear: they must possess deep familiarity with FETÖ-related judicial files alongside technical expertise in dramatic structure and media production. Their core objective is identifying whether external directives or parallel network interventions shaped the show’s narrative during its broadcast run.

Prison Dynamics, Missing Notes, and Forensic Reassessments

The television script analysis runs parallel to a broader, meticulous re-examination of the events inside Silivri Prison. Kaşif Kozinoğlu passed away under disputed circumstances on November 12, 2011. Recent legal maneuvers saw the detention of retired Colonel Hasan Atilla Uğur and retired Captain Hasan Ataman Yıldırım, alongside former Silivri Chief Public Prosecutor Ali İşgören and prison prosecutor Necip Doğan.

While Uğur and Yıldırım were released under house arrest conditions, prosecutors İşgören and Doğan were formally arrested. The investigation has also cast a wide net over auxiliary prison staff, arresting former journalist Osman Arslan, ambulance driver Süleyman Kaba, former prison director Ömer Vatan, and former shift supervisor Kazım Beyke. Investigators are closely examining physical anomalies from that day—such as the rapid washing of a coffee mug after Kozinoğlu’s sudden departure and the appearance of his handwritten notes in newspapers four days after his death.

Key Development Individuals Involved Judicial Status Prison Prosecutors Ali İşgören, Necip Doğan Arrested Co-Inmates Hasan Atilla Uğur, Hasan Ataman Yıldırım Released under house arrest Prison Staff & Associates Ömer Vatan, Kazım Beyke, Süleyman Kaba, Osman Arslan Detained Series Screenwriters Raci Şaşmaz, Bahadır Özdener, Cüneyt Aysan Appeared for testimony; subject to HTS analysis

Adding to the complexity, the Forensic Medicine Institution (Adli Tıp Kurumu) is slated to issue a new report following a fethi kabir (exhumation) procedure. Previous official explanations failed to fully satisfy the family. Kozinoğlu’s sister, Fügen Bıçakçıoğlu, previously voiced public skepticism, noting that the sudden death of an exceptionally physically fit individual under the guise of exercise-induced strain stretched credulity.

The Cultural Legacy Meets Forensic Scrutiny

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