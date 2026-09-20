Kingdom Hearts Officially Arrives in Fortnite with Skins, Mythic Keyblades, and Items

Square Enix’s iconic franchise has officially arrived in Epic Games’ battle royale, bringing Sora, Riku, Kairi, and Roxas to the Item Shop alongside Mythic Kingdom Key weapons, Sea Salt Ice Cream consumables, and specialized gameplay overrides as part of the current Chapter 7 Season 4: Override update.

The Lineup and Cosmetic Pricing Breakdown

Players can purchase the comprehensive Kingdom Hearts Bundle for 4,500 V-Bucks, a significant discount compared to buying the items individually, which would total 10,300 V-Bucks according to official Epic Games store metrics. The bundle gathers 20 items, though distinct extras like the Gummi Ship vehicle and Heartless wheels require separate purchases, such as the bundle priced at R$ 78,99 locally. Individual character outfits feature Lego Fortnite compatibility styles. Sora is priced at 1,800 V-Bucks, featuring multiple visual styles drawing from different entries in the series, alongside his default Keyblade acting as both a pickaxe and back bling, complemented by the Keyblade Flourish emote. Meanwhile, Riku, Kairi, and Roxas are listed at 1,600 V-Bucks each. Riku arrives packaged with the Soul Eater, Kairi brings the Destiny’s Embrace, and Roxas wields dual Oathkeeper and Oblivion Keyblades.

Photo: estadao.com.br

Mythic Weaponry and Match Alterations

Beyond cosmetic changes, the collaboration injects tactical shifts directly into active matches. The Kingdom Key functions as a Mythic weapon capable of executing close-quarters melee attack strings alongside a ranged energy beam capability. To assist with survival, the consumable Sea Salt Ice Cream item drops into the loot pool, granting direct restorations to player health and shields upon consumption. Furthermore, the collaboration introduces two dedicated gameplay overrides to alter match rules. The Recovery Override forces eliminated opponents to drop healing orbs, while the Level Up Override equips squad members with an immediate Mythic Kingdom Key spawn at their current position.

Photo: gameoverdrive.com.br

Additional Soundtracks and Customization Options

The crossover expands into audio-visual customization via the in-game shop. Players can acquire lobby tracks including the franchise staples “Dearly Beloved” and “The Other Promise” for 500 V-Bucks each. Additional gear includes the Lil’ Gummi Ship glider for 500 V-Bucks, Dark Sneakers for V-Bucks, and individual weapon sets priced at 800 V-Bucks apiece. As the overarching season highlights various gaming universes under its theme, this crossover bridges the gap between Square Enix’s action-RPG storytelling and competitive battle royale mechanics.