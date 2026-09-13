Fan’s Dream Turns Nightmare as Akron ‘OC for a Day’ Ends in Fumble

Marty Whims II, a longtime Akron season-ticket holder and university graduate, served as the offensive coordinator for the Akron Zips during their contest against Robert Morris on Saturday. The promotional “Offensive Coordinator of the Game” contest lasted just four plays before ending in a fumble.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Fan Engagement Metrics: The viral contest drove over 23 million social media views and expanded Akron’s season-ticket base across 38 states and internationally.

The viral contest drove over 23 million social media views and expanded Akron’s season-ticket base across 38 states and internationally. Suite Revenue Milestone: Premium suites sold out for the first time since the opening of InfoCision Stadium in 2009.

From Viral Marketing Campaign to the Sideline

Akron opened up the “Offensive Coordinator of the Game” opportunity exclusively to season-ticket and suite holders. The campaign drew national attention, pulling in high-profile names like Jon Gruden, Pat McAfee, and Dan “Big Cat” Katz, while expanding ticket sales to fans as far away as Germany.

Ahead of kickoff, Whims sat down with Akron head coach Joe Moorhead on Friday to review game film and build a 20-play script.

Four Plays and a Turnover

The Zips opened their first offensive possession with momentum, picking up early first downs. Whims kept the chains moving until a false start penalty on right guard Nate Hampton backed the offense into a third-and-6 situation.

Wide receiver Marcel Williams hauled in a pass that secured enough yardage for the first down, but Colonials defenders Tasheen Howard and Jake Lopinto converged to strip the ball. Robert Morris defensive player David Johnson recovered the fumble at the 37-yard line, cutting the dream stint short at exactly four snaps.

“We moved the ball, got some first downs. I thought we were going to get a touchdown if we didn’t fumble,” Whims said shortly after returning to the stands to watch the remainder of the game with his three sons.

Metric Akron Zips Possession Data Contest Winner Marty Whims II Plays Called 4 Plays Key Personnel Involved Marcel Williams (WR), Nate Hampton (RG), David Johnson (RMU) Stadium Venue InfoCision Stadium

The Uncalled Flea Flicker

Because the opening drive ended abruptly via turnover, Whims never got the chance to deploy Saban’s final piece of tactical advice: avoiding overly cute play-calling unless deploying a flea flicker for the home crowd.

Instead, the four-play sample served as a public masterclass in the razor-thin margins of collegiate play-calling.