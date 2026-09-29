Federica Brignone Injury Recovery: Training in Sardinia for North America Return

Italian alpine skiing champion Federica Brignone is currently undergoing physical preparation in Olbia, Sardinia, following surgery on her left leg. Thirty-five days post-operation, the athlete is training under the guidance of Luca Scarian, preparer for the women’s national team elite group, with her sights set on the North American transfer.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Sand-Based Preparation: Training on sand is used as an environment to pursue physical work in this phase of recovery.

Training on sand is used as an environment to pursue physical work in this phase of recovery. Targeted Post-Operative Timeline: At 35 days post-surgery, Brignone is focusing on working to regain her condition.

At 35 days post-surgery, Brignone is focusing on working to regain her condition. Strategic Pacing: By skipping the Soelden program, the team is looking toward the North American transfer.

Transitioning from Recovery to Sand-Based Work in Olbia

Thirty-five days after undergoing surgery on her left leg, Federica Brignone has shifted a key phase of her recovery to the coastal environment of Olbia, Sardinia. Working alongside Luca Scarian, preparer for the women’s national team elite group, Brignone is utilizing sand as an environment to continue physical work. Scarian brings continuity to her regimen, having recently returned from Ushuaia and overseen extensive phases of Brignone’s rehabilitation trajectory, which previously included work at the J Medical facility and summer training blocks in Valle d’Aosta.

The choice of a sandy terrain serves a purpose in this phase of recovery. Dr. Riccardo Meloni, owner of the Quota33 Sport & Wellness center, is also present in some phases of the day, where the skier is performing specific work to ensure the load remains calibrated to her current phase. The preparation also moves to the beach, using the sand as an environment to continue physical work.

Skipping Soelden to Target the North American Transfer

By bypassing the Soelden program, Brignone’s staff have established a timeline. The current training blocks on the Sardinian coast are designed to build the necessary physical reserves.

The operational window now focuses on the upcoming North American transfer. This timeline affords the time necessary to reignite the engine, putting together quantity and quality of training, naturally if the sensations on the snow are those hoped for.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Brignone has shared a story on social media showing some of the exercises performed on the sand. This image tells of the moment of the Italian champion: still far from the slopes, but fully focused on the work necessary to return to skis.

Outlook on the Road to Competitive Re-Entry

While social media updates from the Sardinian shoreline demonstrate active physical conditioning, the ultimate return to competitive alpine skiing remains anchored in evaluation. The coming weeks will determine whether the gains achieved on the sand translate successfully to the demands of competitive ice and snow.