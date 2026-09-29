Barrett, Petri, and Thompson to Discuss Governance and Civility in Wausau

The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service will host Ambassador Tom Barrett, Representative Tom Petri, and Governor Tommy Thompson for a bipartisan panel on political polarization and governance. Titled “Effective Governance and Civility in Polarized Times,” the public event takes place this Thursday, October 1, 2026, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the UW Center for Civic Engagement in Wausau.

Bipartisan Leadership in Polarized Times

Three former officeholders are stepping onto the stage in Wausau to tackle a central question of modern politics: how to govern effectively when partisan divides run deep. Ambassador Tom Barrett, Representative Tom Petri, and Governor Tommy Thompson bring decades of combined state and federal experience to the discussion. WisPolitics President Jeff Mayers will moderate the conversation, which aims to examine the impact of political polarization on civic life, legislative output, and bipartisan cooperation.

The event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. For those unable to attend in person at the Veninga Theater, located at 625 Stewart Ave. in Wausau, virtual attendance is available via a Zoom webinar livestream.

Extensive Public Service Backgrounds

The panel features leaders who have shaped Wisconsin and national politics across multiple decades. Tommy Thompson was the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history, serving four terms from 1987 to 2001. Thompson served as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (2001 to 2005). His career in public office began long before, starting with his election to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1967.

Tom Petri represented Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives for 18 terms (1979 to 2015). During his tenure in Congress, Petri served as a senior member of both the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Education and Workforce Committee, following six years in the Wisconsin Senate.

Tom Barrett’s career spans municipal, state, and federal roles. Before his time as U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg during the Biden administration, Barrett served as the mayor of Milwaukee (2004 to 2021), as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives (1993 to 2003), and in both the Wisconsin Senate (1989 to 1993) and Wisconsin State Assembly (1984 to 1989).

Honoring Civic Legacy Prior to the Panel

Ahead of the public discussion, WIPPS will host a private ceremony to honor the life and legacy of Dave Anderson. During the gathering, Anderson will be posthumously recognized with the Bill Kraus Lifetime Achievement in Civic Leadership Award. WIPPS will also use the occasion to announce a new memorial scholarship established in his name. Members of the media interested in covering the private tribute can contact Luke Rudolph ([email protected]).

Audience Participation and Event Access

Organizers have structured the Thursday evening program to include direct audience engagement. Attendees both in the Veninga Theater and joining via the livestream will have the opportunity to submit questions during a dedicated Q&A session moderated by Mayers.

The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service organizes the event in partnership with WisPolitics. WIPPS operates as a nonpartisan organization dedicated to addressing local, state, and national issues by connecting public scholarship, civic outreach, and student service to strengthen community life throughout Wisconsin.