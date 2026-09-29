Cabot Revelstoke opens in British Columbia as new mountain golf course

Cabot Revelstoke is poised to become golf’s next great mountain course, located in Revelstoke, British Columbia. Developed by Ben Cowan-Dewar and designed by Rod Whitman, the layout features dramatic terrain, rock outcroppings, and alpine vistas reminiscent of classic American architecture while capitalizing on the region’s ski resort landscape.

Fantasy & Market Impact Destination Value: The project elevates Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s summer tourism portfolio, matching its winter heli-skiing reputation.

The project elevates Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s summer tourism portfolio, matching its winter heli-skiing reputation. Architectural Legacy: Serves as the second Canadian destination for Ben Cowan-Dewar and Rod Whitman following Cabot Links.

Serves as the second Canadian destination for Ben Cowan-Dewar and Rod Whitman following Cabot Links. Accessibility Factor: Travelers primarily access the destination via a two-hour drive from Kelowna airport.

Engineering the Alpine Routing

Building a golf course across Revelstoke’s rugged topography required solving complex environmental and drainage challenges. Revelstoke is the site of the largest vertical drop on its epic skiing hills in North America, which initially suggested terrain too severe for golf. But the routing team discovered gently tumbling land akin to historic eastern venues.

“The movement here, it was never severe and there was real drama to the land,” Ben Cowan-Dewar noted during a course preview. The property immediately drew comparisons to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, due to its natural rock outcroppings and subtle elevation shifts.

Risk, Reward, and Mountain Vistas

The course architecture leverages natural hazards across several signature holes, anchored by stunning views of the 9,000-foot glaciated Mount Begbie. The seventh hole stands out as a prime risk-reward opportunity hugging a retention pond and playing toward an infinity green. This sequence leads directly into the eighth hole, a long par 3 playing over a huge chasm.

Cabot Revelstoke Project Overview Project Detail Specification Location Revelstoke, British Columbia Key Architects & Founders Ben Cowan-Dewar, Rod Whitman Opening Date July 2 (Following Canada Day) Primary Access Airport Kelowna Airport (Two-hour drive)

Designing the opening and closing stretches presented the most difficult test for Rod Whitman’s construction crew. Yet the resulting first hole delivers an immediate statement: a short, potentially drivable par 4 tumbling downhill toward the Columbia River valley. With the official opening scheduled for July 2, the destination adds a summer anchor to a town historically known to adventurous skiers.

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