Ontario Woman Acquitted After Decades Wrongfully Convicted in Infant Son Death

An Ontario woman sobbed in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday as she was formally acquitted in the death of her infant son, ending more than two decades of living under the shadow of a wrongful manslaughter conviction built upon discredited medical science.

A Tearful Reunited Family Outside the Courthouse

Jennifer Gaskin pulled her mother, Barbara Levesque, into a long and tearful embrace outside the downtown Toronto courthouse on Sept. 29, 2026. On her other side stood her daughter. Gaskin had been reunited with her daughter just a day earlier, marking the first time they had been together since child welfare services separated them the day after her infant son Joeseph’s funeral.

“Now that this is over, I’m hoping that I won’t feel like people still look at me that way, because I won’t look at myself that way,” Gaskin told reporters outside the courthouse. “Now I’m just going to live my best life.”

Though the legal battle spanned more than two decades, Gaskin acknowledged that the court ultimately “made it right.”

The Fall of Shaken Baby Syndrome in Canadian Jurisprudence

In its ruling, Ontario’s top court did not mince words regarding the original proceedings. The Appeal Court stated that Gaskin’s case is “another in the sad litany of cases of wrongful convictions based on the discredited ‘shaken baby syndrome’ as the cause of a child’s death brought about, in part, by unreliable expert evidence.”

Justice Peter Lauwers wrote that the fresh evidence clearly showed the conviction was unsustainable, designating Gaskin the victim of a miscarriage of justice. The court noted its profound regret that flawed pathological evidence led to her wrongful conviction.

James Lockyer, one of Gaskin’s lawyers alongside Jack Gemmell, argued that the court’s explicit classification of shaken baby syndrome as discredited science marks “a giant leap forward in the jurisprudence.” Lockyer noted that the decision could pave the way for challenging other historical convictions across Ontario and potentially the rest of Canada.

Decades of Flawed Forensics and the Path to Exoneration

Gaskin was convicted in 2002 after two medical experts testified that her 2 1/2-month-old son Joeseph had died from shaken baby syndrome. Significant concerns regarding those conclusions materialized years later following a coroner’s review. That review uncovered major flaws in the work of Dr. Charles Smith, who had conducted more than 1,000 child autopsies during his tenure as the head forensic pathologist at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

The fallout from Dr. Smith’s work prompted the Ontario government to launch an inquiry into pediatric forensic pathology, followed by a review of shaken-baby cases spanning from the mid-1980s to the mid-2000s. Joeseph’s case was subsequently evaluated by an international panel of medical experts.

The international panel determined there was uncertainty regarding the timing of Joeseph’s injuries and the cause of death. The panel discovered that the infant’s head injuries had been mischaracterized as bruising when they were actually infarcts, or strokes. Furthermore, it remained unclear whether those strokes caused the boy’s death.

New Medical Experts and the Crown’s Concession

Seeking to clear her name, Gaskin’s legal team retained three additional medical experts to scrutinize the original autopsy file. While those experts could not rule out the possibility of an inflicted injury, they concluded that Joeseph—a premature infant who spent the first two months of his life hospitalized—could also have died from sudden unexpected infant death, a classification formerly known as sudden infant death syndrome.

Faced with this new medical evidence, the Crown agreed that the findings should be admitted as fresh evidence and consented to Gaskin’s acquittal. In its written submissions, the Crown offered Gaskin its deepest sympathies, noting that the original expert evidence supporting the conviction had been “wholly undermined and placed in grave doubt.”

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Lockyer admitted that moving Gaskin’s challenge forward proved difficult. The defense had to wait for the science to change and for the retained experts to complete their reviews. At one point, Gaskin moved to another city without updating her lawyer with her new address or phone number, requiring the legal team to deploy a private investigator to locate her.

While Lockyer could not specify the exact number of remaining shaken-baby cases in the judicial system, he confirmed that Innocence Canada, a national organization dedicated to helping clear people wrongfully convicted of crimes, is working on “more than one.”